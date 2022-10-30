Top 10 Best deep well submersible water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Technical Specifications:

Industrial grade heavy duty.

Patented impeller design provides extended pump life and heavy flow under the worse circumstances.

Shell, motor shaft are made with stainless steel to ensure corrosion resistance.

Hermetically sealed motor has a built in capacitor start, and thermal protection to prevent overheating, for longer life and powerful start.

Heavy-duty thermoplastic impellers, diffusers, and intake screen.

High efficiency ,energy saving

NOTICE:

*Built-in Check Valve: Only used to avoid damage due to back flow of water and causing backspin of the impellers.

*Built-in Control Box: Only for thermal protection, short-circuit protection and overload protection, DO NOT have power on-off function.

1 HP, 220V, 33 GPM, 207 FT Max Head Submersible Deep Well Pump

Specifications:

Motor: 1HP / 0.75KW

Voltage: 220V / 60Hz

Work Current: 5.1 AMP

Outlet Diameter :1-1/4″ NPT Discharge

Diameter: 4″

Max flow: 7.5 m³/h, 33GPM

Max Head: 207 FT

Number of Impeller: 8

Protection Grade: IP58

Pump Body Material: Stainless Steel – High strength and corrosion resistance

Water Temperature: (32 ~113 ℉ )

Water Ph: 6.5~ 8.5

Maximum Sand Content: 0.25%

Advangages:

Coupling & Outlet

Cast iron with electrophoretic paint.

Easy to install and connect with the water pipe.

Stainless Steel Strainer

Fixed with a filter screen to prevent solid grain of a given size from entrance of the pump

Power Cord

33 FT Power Cord

2 wire pump with 3-Wire (2 wires + ground wire)

Strong Motor:

Copper Wire Coil

High Efficiency

Strong Power

High Precision Rotor:

High Efficiency

Stable

Energy-saving

Long-life

High-quality Bearing:

Strong wear resistance.

High-hardness

Rustless

Applications:

Water supply from wells or reservoirs

Household use, for civil and industrial applications

Garden and courtyard irrigation

Swimming pool filling

Fountains

Power

2 HP

0.5 HP

0.5 HP

1 HP

1 HP

Voltage

220V

220V

110V

110V

110V

Pump Flow

35 GPM

25 GPM

25 GPM

33 GPM

33 GPM

Max Head

400 FT

150 FT

150 FT

207 FT

207 FT

Control Box

Built-in

Built-in

Built-in

Built-in

External

Built-in Check Vavle

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Number of Impeller

12

6

6

8

8

Power Cord

33 FT

33 FT

33 FT

33 FT

33 FT

