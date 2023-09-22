Top 10 Best decorative towels bathroom sets clearance Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Material

100% Cotton

Size

13.4 x 29.5 inch

Softness

Soft

Style

Modern

Pattern

Geometric

Weight

0.22 (lb)/pc, Lightweight Towel, Not Thick Towel

Shape

Rectangular

Care Instructions

Machine Wash

Department

Adults; Boys; Girls; Kids; Teens

Seasons

Spring; Summer; Autumn; Winter

Where to Use

Bathroom; Kitchen; House Decoration; SPA, Fitness, Gym & Yoga

Multi-Purpose

Can be Used as Hand Towel, Face Towel, Hair Towel, Dishcloth, Travel Towel, Guest Towel; Gift

Woven with 100% Cotton, Indulge with the Best

Pamper yourself with the 100% cotton hand towel that is made from durable terry. Each towel provides optimal coverage, absorbency, and versatility. Use it in your bathroom or gym as a post workout accessory, or treat yourself to spa quality towels at home.

You Can Never Go Wrong with This

Suitable for any bathroom in your home, Whether hung together in the bathroom or neatly folded and stacked in the closet, you can never go wrong with this.

About Color:

Picture is real shooting, although we are very hard working to present the most authentic color, however, due to shooting light, monitors, towels generated batches of different physical color there will be slight differences, hope to understand.

Drying Instructions

Tumble dry on low, dry the towels immediately after washing them and do not use an iron on these towels.

Remove the towels from the dryer when they are 95% to 97% dry and hang them up in an airy place.

Washing Instructions:



Always wash new towels before use to remove the excessive lint that is left over during the manufacturing process.

In order to decrease the risk of color bleeding use half the amount of detergent that you would normally use along with ½ to 1 cup of white vinegar (about 120-240 mL).

Always use a mild detergent when washing towels. Wash towels separately from all other items of clothing as it will decrease the transfer of towel lint to other clothing.

Do not use bleach at any stage of washing and drying.

【SIZE AND MATERIAL】Pack of 4; 13.4 x 29.5 inch, Not standard size; 100% Cotton; Soft and Unisex; Free of Harmful Chemicals.

【HIGH QUALITY】Highly Absorbable; Durable and Quick Dry; yet light-weighted. Gives the body a soft and delicate touch while absorbing the moisture.

【MULTI-PURPOSE】Pidada hand towels are very useful and decorative in various places such as; bathroom, bath, kitchen,spa and fitness. It can also be used as guest, face, hair, dishcloth, gym, yoga and travel towel.

【CARE TIPS】Machine wash the towels in warm water using mild detergent and tumble dry on low; recommended to dry immediately, Do not use bleach, fabric softeners, and iron as it may damage its quality; always wash the towels separately to minimize lint.

【SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】We’re confident that you’ll love our Pidada Hand Towels but If you are not completely satisfied with it, we will give you a full refund without any question in 30 days. Please feel free to contact us.