Top 10 Best decorative outdoor solar lights Reviews

- SIMPLE CLASSIC DESIGN: Incorporate a simple, classic lighting design into your home décor with the Five Light Collection’s Five-Light Chandelier is ideal for any dining room or sitting room in new traditional or rustic settings.
- WHITE-SLEEVED LIGHT BASES: White-sleeved candle covers decorate light bases as they surround the vintage frame.
- TEXTURED BLACK FINISH: Swooping curved arms coated in a farmhouse-inspired textured black finish add volume to the light fixture.
- SIZE: Measures 21-inch width by 16-inch height.
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
- Four Light Chandelier from the Mission collection
- Item Size: Length: 12.00 inches Height: 23.50 inches Width: 12.00 inches
- Style: Restoration Light Type: Chandelier
- Finish: Dark Bronze
- Ideal Solar Outdoor Lights: 27 ft long durable string lights with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to the first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging string light has our WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Make your outdoor space to be an enticing, relaxing and soothing retreat with Brightech LED outdoor lights. 3000K soft white lights are bright enough to grill and eat. Enjoy until late: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight.
- THE WARRANTY: Our solar string lights are built to last, and we stand behind that. That's why we offer an industry-leading 2-year limited warranty on all solar purchases from Brightech USA, including any defects, malfunctions, or sudden failures to your string light. If you experience any trouble with this solar string light, don't hesitate to reach out to our all-star customer support for help.
- 【Remote Control & 3 Lighting Modes】:Each solar motion sensor light is equipped with wireless remote control.You can choose the most suitable mode faster and more portable: ①Strong light sensor mode ② Dim light sensor mode ③Strong long light mode. Different lighting way for your daily requirement.
- 【Super Bright Solar Motion Sensor Lights】：The solar outdoor lights equipped with 210 super bright LED beads, produce up to 2500lm 6500K high brightness output and good heat dissipation. Perfectly illuminate your courtyard, garage, swimming pool.
- 【Wide Angle Illumination & PIR Motion Inductor】：3 adjustable heads design can move upwards, downwards and horizontally. With innovative wide-angle and intelligent induction control, solar flood light detects up to 270° wide lighting angle and 26 feet sensing distance,which can provide extra brightness and more visible area.
- 【Long Working Time】：This solar powered flood light has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery with the high-efficiency solar panel to ensure that it can be charged at less light day. The solar light will be charged auto in the daytime and start working in darkness. So please install these lights under sunshine for effective battery charging.
- 【IP65 Waterproof & Wireless Design】：This solar lights are made of durable material, IP65 waterproof ensures the outdoor light fixture can function well even in heavy rain, snowstorms.It wireless design are easy to install, no needed with annoying wires or adapters, and no need to buy batteries. Only need to use the included screws to fix on the exterior wall.
- Upgraded 3 in 1 Star Projector Night Light - This star projector for bedroom has been upgraded to 3 in 1 version of aurora projector, Bluetooth speaker and white noise machine. It now features dual projection lens, able to project northern lights effect with 16 colors and lively star lights skies to create a relaxing atmosphere with soothing music, bringing you to enjoy the beauty of nature. Transform your living room into a beautiful and romantic gateway with peaceful moving lights.
- Sound Activated & Built-in Music Speaker - Our LED galaxy projector has a cool feature where you can have the projection sync with your music and move along with the beat, creating a fun and energetic party atmosphere. You can also connect via Bluetooth to play music from this galaxy light projector and watch in amazement as the little stars and aurora lights move rhythmically to the beat of the music.
- White Noise Sound Machine - The night lights for kids room come preinstalled with 8 different white noise sounds that can help you and your babies, toddlers, and kids fall asleep more easily. The 8 soothing sounds are twinkle little stars, summer night, stream, ocean waves, birds chirping, rain, lullaby, and campfire. Use the kids night light projector as entertainment and the white noise machine as a soothing tool to help you relax and fight off insomnia.
- Remote Control & Auto Off Timer - The star projector comes with a remote control that can freely turn ON/OFF the northern lights and starry night sky, adjust brightness, change the lighting mode, speed, music, and volume. The star projector also has an auto-off timer which you can set to turn off after 1 or 2 hours. No need to worry about leaving it on when trying to fall asleep. Will be off after 4 hours if forgot to set the timer but can be turned back on if want to continue to have it in use.
- Great Room Decor and Gift Ideas - At Rossetta, we value our customers and always try our utmost to provide you with the best kind of service, and customer health and safety assurance. All star projector night lights are FCC, RoHS and CE certified. It's perfect for you to decorate bedroom, kids room, game room, home theatre, ceiling, window, show, Christmas decorations, party decorations, wedding, birthday and anniversary. A great gift for all seasons and excellent present for family and kids.
- Updated 12 pack silver version: 12 pack 20 led fairy lights are made of high quality 7 feet long flexible silver wire. Use 0.66 feet cable between the the first led and battery box, 4 inch distance between led moon lights. 2 x CR2032 batteries per lights and a screwdriver included, 72 hours of battery life
- Flexible silver wire: The starry moon fairy lights are made of a soft bendable silver wire. Easy to bend it to any shape or wrapped it on anything you want like wreaths, trees, plant, flowers, weddings décor
- IP65 waterproof starry lights: The fairy moon string lights is IP65 waterproof and can be used indoor and outdoor without any worry of moisture or weather damage or short circuit. Only the string lights is waterproof, the battery pack is not waterproof
- Safe and energy-saving: The silver wire starry moon lights are low power and insulates heat, remain safe to the touch. No glare, the soft warm lights in order to protect your eyes
- Application: Perfect copper lights for kids room, window, bedroom, picture wall, garden, patio, balcony, corridor, fence, shelf, bistro, pub, cafe, flower shop, mall, New Year, birthday, potted landscape, evening party
- 1.3 brightness Mode--press once for 4 LED lights(Dim),press twice for 24 LED lights(Bright), or press three times for 28 LED lights(Super Bright).Suit your need for different brightness on different occasions.
- 2.Convenient--No need for extra tools,easy to clamp to your umbrella with the built-in auto adjustable strong clamp,also can be hung anywhere using the two hooks,pole mounted,fit poles with a diameter of approximately 0.86'' to 1.81''.
- 3.Energy-saving and Bright--With 28 energy-saving LED bulbs,led energy saving and environmental friendly.
- 4.Multiple functions--Suitable for camping,BBQ,playing CARDS,or lying on your leisure chair in the evening with your families or friends.
- 5.Available electrical source--Requires 4*AA batteries (NOT INCLUDED),which can be easily purchased in common shops. Easy to carry and prepare for batteries backup.
- [Realistic And Bright]: These flameless votive candles copy the appearance of real candles, with wavy edges, emits bright light. The soft flicker of candles simulates the most realistic traditional combustion effect, brings the most realistic experience to users.
- [Long Lasting lighting Time]: Battery operated votive candles.Equipped with 240mah large capacity CR2032 battery, and the working time is up to 200 hours, twice that of similar products. Can work throughout the entire wedding. And can easily replace the battery through the label at the bottom.
- [Warm And Romantic]: The romantic warm yellow light and flickering flame effect will provide you with a real candlelight environment.You can place these LED candles in restaurants, family and garden weddings, parties, tables in holiday decorations or other places, create a warm and romantic atmosphere.
- Features : 24pcs Flameless Flickering votive candles. Main material: Plastic. Light color: Warm White. Size:Each votive candle comes measuring at Φ1.5" X 1.7" which makes it a perfect fit for most votive holders.
- What You Get: SHYMERY 24 Pack Flameless LED Votive candles, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
- 【Dimmable Compatible & Energy Saving】G40 outside string light come with 25 glass bulbs and 2 spare bulb. 1.5 inch light bulbs have E12/C7 candelabra socket base, 5W per bulb, warm white dimmable string light help you to save more electricity bid
- 【Connectable & Portable】25 hanging sockets, 6 inch lead with male plug, 12 inch spacing between bulbs, 6 inch tail with female connector, total length 25 feet. End to end connect up to 3 strands. Portable size for easy carrying and storage
- 【Safety & Durable】UL certified deck lights is built with weatherproof technology, which can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind, and damp climates. Safe and durable electric bistro lights either with a built-in spare fuse for easy replacement
- 【Practical & Easy to Install】This outdoor decorative light string is very easy to install with a cable tie or cup hook, fix it or place it anywhere as you need. flexible and practical, a light bulb that goes out does not affect other lighting bulbs
- 【Widely Used & Warranty】Our commercial lights great for balcony garden pergola gazebo tent bbq market cafe umbrella wedding decor pond lights. Please contact the seller directly if you have any quality problems. For Bulbs replacement, please search B00R25V92Y
- 【SWAYING WHEN WIND BLOWS,IMITATE REAL FIREFLY】The most unique solar decorative lights in the market, our solar swaying light is propped by very soft & flexible wires, so the light sways when the wind blows, exactly like a cluster of firefly flying in the dark
- 【NEWEST VERSION - BETTER SWAY EFFECT】Upgraded version with specialized iron wire and heavy-duty bulb base, specialized iron wire has higher flexibility which provides a larger sway angle, heavy duty bulb base increase sway momentum so the solar light sways better to imitate real firefly
- 【UNIQUE & UNSEEN ANYWHERE ELSE】 Super unique solar lights and unseen anywhere else, and the pictures don’t do them justice, you need to check the video on the product page to see how the firefly “FLYING” in the dark
- 【NO INSTALLATION & WIRE NEEDED】 Super easy to use because no cables or plugs are needed, just plant the solar lights in your garden, and turn the switch on to enjoy the most beautiful solar decorative lights in the world
- 【PATENTED SOLAR LIGHT & DESIGNED BY TONULAX】Patented solar swaying light, the special designed internal structure makes the light sways when blown by winds, designed and produced by TONULAX brand
Solar Lights Outdoor, Solar Landscape Spotlights, IP65 Waterproof Solar Lights 2-in-1 Wireless Outdoor Decorative Lighting Auto On/Off for Pathway Garden Patio Yard Driveway Pool, Warm White
Solution Description
Shade
Chilly White
Chilly White
Warm White
Chilly White
Chilly White
Photo voltaic Run
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Quantity of Mild
1
2 in 1
2 in 1
2 in 1
2 in 1
💡【2 Brightness Lighting Modes(Normally on)】18 LED solar lights outdoor providing 2 diverse doing the job modes of brightness (Superior/Small) Minimal Mild Manner(10hrs) / Significant Mild Method(6hrs). This solar landscape spotlights can immediately detect changes in the brightness of the exterior surroundings.
🌞【Advanced 2.5W Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panel】The solar electricity conversion fee is 50% speedier than the old variations by making use of the most current technologies and substance. Photo voltaic spotlight detects the bordering light-weight situation and mechanically turns on and off, a sleek panel surface keeps grime and particles from accumulating and blocking sunlight.
🛠️【2 in 1 Function & 2 Set up Options】Stick into the ground with stakes / Mount on the wall with the screws included. Ideal for Patio, Porch, Path, Deck, Pool, Garden, Backyard, Garage, Driveway, Pathway,etc.
👍【Outstanding Toughness & High quality Guaranteed】It’s resistant to not just rain, but all forms of severe temperature, like wind or burning sun. Large excellent licensed by FCC, CE, RoHS, MSDS, UN38.3, and so on
