Top 10 Best decoration for pool Reviews

Product Description

1.The product material is made of high-quality PVC, 100% waterproof,Waterproof swimming pool lights even though rain and storm also will working,Unaffected by the weather, you can use it at any time

2.Floating pool light with RGB multi-color changing,the remote control distance within 16.4ft,you can choose Switch between 16 different color options and 4 illumination modes according to your needs,pool decorations make your space colorful.

When there is no bring remote control, you can directly press the switch button at the bottom of the product to use,it’s very convenient

3.Solar pool lights built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery，Automatically absorb solar energy to charge itself during the day,and automatically turn on in the dark an night.Fully charged by solar power for about 8-10 hours,and It can lighting approximately 12-16 hours

Insert the air pump blow hole into the LED solar pool light Inflatable hole,The Inflated needs to last about three minutes.After being filled with air,take out the inflator nozzle and cover the silicone cover to use.

When you need to release gas for storage, please pinch the air-filling hole of the water float lamp,press the sphere to release the gas,and then fold it for storage,Very simple and portable

How to use :



When using for the first time ,please inflate the peoduct,put ot in the sun for 8-10 hour ,Then press the button switch/Or use the remote control switch in a dark environment.ot will be automatically charged during the day and automaticall lit at light.

Inflatable solar floating lights are versatile:

LED floating pool lights not only light up your pool,garden,pond,lawn, backyard,but also make the Landscape much more beautiful with through the remote control to switch the light color and light mode. It also can be used as mood night light,and use scenes for birthday parties, weddings, festival parties, etc.

Product Matching

Solar floating pool light x 2pcs

Air pump x 1pc

Remote control x 1pc

Manual x1pc

【Unique Design Multi-color RGB Light】:Floating pool Lights have colorful LED with 16 colors;4modes of setting (FLASH,STROBE,FADE,SMOOTH);Four timing keys（2H,4H,6H,8H);Two dimming keys（Dimming+/-),You can turn on/off by the remote,the remote control distance within 16.4ft,just press it to control all the beauty color light you want.At the same time there is a switch button at the bottom of the product,the solar powered pool light can be used at any time without the remote control restriction

【Solar Energy Battery& Long Working Time】Solar pool lights floating built-in 1.2V/600mAH rechargeable battery,it absorbs solar energy during the day and automatic lighting up at night,pool light solar led fully charged by solar power for about8-10 hours,It can illuminate Above 12-16 hours (Charging and working time will change depending on the weather),add color to your life

【Match Inflatable pump &Upgrade Material】Floating lights for pool at night is equipped with a Inflatable pump,no need to blow up with your mouth, and the led waterproof pool lights can be easily filled with air with the pump.If the product is to be deflated and stored, pinch the inflation port, press out the gas in the sphere, and then fold it away.Made of high-quality PVC material, strong and durable, It won’t break even if it falls

【Upgrade IP68 Waterproof】Swimming pool solar lights is seal,make it full waterproof, It’s durable in raining weather outdoors,After lots of experiments,these solar pool lights outdoor waterproof for pool at night can withstand hard rain, wind.The glow pool balls can bring the best quality of experience

