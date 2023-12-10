Top 10 Best deck mounted tub faucet with hand shower Reviews

Top 10 Rated deck mounted tub faucet with hand shower in 2023 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: BULUXE Waterfall Roman Tub Filler Faucet in ORB Finish, 5 Holes 3 Handles Widespread Deck Mounted Bathroom Bathtub Faucet & Hand Shower Solid Brass
Product Description
WELCOME TO BULUXE!
At present, BULUXE is committed to providing you with all kinds of kitchen and bathroom products. More new products will be updated and sold in BULUXE to improve your life quality.Our products are of various shapes, exquisite workmanship, superior material quality, durable and inexpensive.Moreover，Our perfect after-sales service offers you the joy of luxury life.
Details:
Create a warm and suitable home for you!
Constructed from solid brass for durability and reliability.Finished in a high quality, corrosion resistant oil rubbed bronze (also known as russet bronze).Features a waterfall spout design that delivers a gentle cascade.Triple handles for temperature, volume and diverter control, 5 installation holes required.Not suitable for low pressure. Recommended water pressure is 0.3~0.6 MPa (3~6 bar).All mounting hardware and waterlines are included.
Body Material:Brass
Spout Material:Stainless Steel
Handle Material:Zinc Alloy
Overall Height:2.76″ / 70mm
Spout Height:2.36″ / 60mm
Spout Reach:4.72″ /120mm
Spout Width:7.09″ / 180mm
Flow Rate:Max 4 GPM / 15.1 LPM (tub spout); 2.0 GPM / 7.6 LPM (hand shower)
Waterfall Spout
Wide curving spout delivers a sheet of laminar water to create a waterfall while filling the tub easily.
Flexibility Handshower
Hand shower with 60″ (1500mm) hose offers a wide range of motion from rinsing off your body to bathing children or pets easier.
What is included？
Faucet spout, hand shower, handshower holder, mounting hardware, shower hose, valve & trims, waterlines are included, ready for installation right out of the box.
Lifetime You Can Trust
Backed by BULUXU, ensure to ensure superior quality, efficiency, and durability in your home for years to come.
Quality and after-sales service you can trust:
We have a professional technical design team to create high quality products that meet our customers’ requirements. In addition, we will do our best to ensure your satisfaction, which means that if you are not satisfied with the product within 30 days after purchase, please find us, we will certainly provide you with the best solution.
✅【Waterfall Spout】:Low-arc spout with curving lines sends laminar water down into the tub and forms a mini waterfall
✅【Installation Type】: 5-hole deck mounted installation ensures easy reach to the filler and hand shower when bathing
✅【Great Flexibility】: Hand shower with 60″ (1500mm) hose offers a wide range of motion from rinsing off your body to bathing children or pets.
✅【Quality Promise】:Manufactured from solid brass for ensuring the quality and longevity
✅【WARRANTY】: 30 days unconditional return and money back guarantee, lifetime limited of long quality assurance. Please feel free to contact us with any issues related to the faucet or its mounting