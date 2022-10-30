Top 10 Best de longhi pinguino 500 sq ft 4 in 1 all season use: air conditioner heater dehumidifier fan Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

SEAVON Electric Midsize dehumidifier protects your space. Such as the Kitchen, Bathroom, Garage, Caravan, Basement, Wardrobe, Closet, Boat or anywhere else. The portable design includes making it easy to move your unit from room to room. Plus, you’ll save money with its

Designs are clean, modern, and fit perfectly into your daily life. Our color palettes are neutral to fit into any home or decor. All dehumidifier appliance has been meticulously tested by our in-house engineering team to proactively address and prevent design or mechanical issues. The dehumidifier has a large capacity 1.5L water tank. It would Auto-Off and LED indicator when full. Compact, portable and lightweight moisture absorber. Noiseless when you sleep at night. The updated design offers you a whole new experience.

The Benefits of a Dehumidifier

Effectively work, protect your furniture. As well, When low humidity exists in the air, it makes the living environment comfortable

There is a common problem in many houses for high humidity. It indicates may cause your room to smell unpleasant and unhealthy. Toxic can release harmful things into the air. It starts to grow at 50% humidity, So it is vital that you control your room humidity level to prevent its growth.

Ultra-quiet & Compact

The dehumidifier use ultra-quiet technology, not bother or noisee during the operation of the machine.

It shuts off automatically and triggers LED indicator light when the tank is full and water is ready to take out.

Easy Cleaing & Take out & Energy Efficient

Easy to keep your home cleaning. And provide healthy working and living environment. Woks efficient per day 18oz from air.

1.5L Water Tank & Easy to Dispense Water

Large capacity of water tank. When water tank is full, Easy to take it from the dehumidifier, pull the plug out and empty it into a sink or drain via the easy-to-use water outlet.

Warm Tips:

The small dehumidification performance is affected by many factors, such as the environmental humidity, temperature, space size, airflow speed(windows or door closed or not) and so on.

The lid of the water tank cannot be opened, open the black rubber on the tank cover and pour water from it.

There is a round plastic bit in the middle of the water tank which is a “water full” sensor. Please don’t touch it, don’t pour water through it.

If the dehumidifier is used for a long time at high-temperature condition, the adapter temperature will be hot. Please rest assured, the adapter has been tested for a long time at high-temperature, and there will be no safety hazards. We recommend that you use 12 hours to allow the dehumidifier to take a break.

Specifications

Work Efficiency：18oz(500ml)/day（86°F，80%RH）

Size : 7.10 x 5.10 x 11.20 inches

Water Tank Capacity：50oz(1500ml)

Coverage Area：1000-2500 cubic feet

Length of power cord: 60 inch (150cm)

Power Supply：DC 12V, 5 Amp

The way to improve the efficiency of your Dehumidifier:

1. Close the doors and windows where you run this room dehumidifier.

2. Keep the front air inlet and the back outlet of this electric dehumidifier free from blocking.

3. If the environmental temperature ≥ 20 ℃, relative humidity ≥ 60%. In this environment, the dehumidification performance is better.

4. If humidity is less than 60%, the dehumidifier usually does not remove 18oz a day.

5. If the indoor temperature is below 41°F, the dehumidification effect may be seriously affected.

6. Best for small volume spaces such as the bathroom, bedroom, closet, RV, Kitchen, Wardrobe, basements.

High-Efficiency Work: Portable dehumidifier designed with 1500ml capacity tank extracts up to 500ml daily in (86°F, 80%RH) enclosed and small rooms and spaces.

Auto Shut off Function: Electric dehumidifiers shut-off automatically when full water. Light would turn YELLOW when the water tank needs draining. Turn off the dehumidifier and remove the water tank, then pour water from the black rubber.

Ultra-Quiet: Small dehumidifier Built-in Thermo-Electric Cooling Technology (Peltier) operates without a compressor meaning whisper-quiet operation in bedrooms, bathrooms, and offices. Perfect use at night and a small room.

Portable and Compact: Air dehumidifier is one button control and small size (7.10 x 5.10 x 11.20 inches), Perfect for control humidity in your home, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, caravan, garage, closet. Like all mini dehumidifiers, the optimal operating temperature is 59-86°F. It will not work below 41°F.

Create Healthy & Comfortable Environment: According to research, if the moisture in the air above 50% can breed uncomfortable or other health problems. Our dehumidifier starts work when the humidity more than 45%, it collects moisture and releases fresh air, providing you healthy and comfortable environment.