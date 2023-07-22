Top 10 Best dc water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product or service model：DCS-1200Input：100-240V 50/60HZOutput：DC 24VCable Length：1.5m(4.9feet)Watt：12WStream rate：1200LPH(320GPH)Max carry head：1.5M(4.9feet)Pump size: 115L*56W*82H mm（4.53L*2.21W*3.23H inch) with consumption display screen90L*56W*82H mm(3.54L*2.21W*3.23H inch) without the need of consumption screenFitting/Connector Exterior Diameter: 18/15/12MMCharacteristic:With 8 Speed adjustable controller and with 10 minutes feed operateEmployed DC24V electrical power saving motor Can be utilized as submersible or in-lineSoft Start out Mode: This pump have comfortable begin attribute:when electric power on the pump, the movement will little by little up to whole velocity in about one minuteHigh functionality motor with modern electronics and electrical power cost savings up to 50%IC digital detection, automated energy-off security on no h2o Motor safety if impeller is blockedTremendous silent operation Can be used in freshwater or saltwaterNo copper factors Dress in resistant ceramic shaft for lengthier functioning life.

Remark:

Jebao New DCS-1200 pump is the upgraded variation of the ordiginal DC-1200, ideally utilised as a circulation pump or used for calcium reactor

it does not have a wheel impeller,outlined pump is supposed to use as a return/circulation pump,

need to have to adjust the wheel impeller then can be utilized in a skimmer.

Is Discontinued By Company ‏ : ‎ No

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 4.5 x 2.3 x 3.3 inches 1.21 Kilos

Product product number ‏ : ‎ 43349-769

Date To start with Accessible ‏ : ‎ January 20, 2018

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Jebao

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0795S619M

Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China

This new DC pump has 12 W Electricity Use, 1200 Liters for each hour Move level,1.5M Max raise head

Jebao DCS1200 has 8 Speed adjustable controller with FEED Manner,Computerized power-off protection on no drinking water or impeller blocked

This new DC return pump equiped with high effectiveness DC24V motor with innovative electronics and power conserving up to 50%

The nano dc pump has Tremendous Silent Operation ,Can be made use of in Marine and Contemporary Water