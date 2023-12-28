Top 10 Best dc air conditioner 12v Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Built-in 4000mAh rechargeable battery, this air cooler fan can work 2~16 Hours. We can carry personal air cooler to outdoor, picnic, camping, garden.

Adopts remote control design, the portable air cooler allows you to control all settings when lying on the sofa or bed.

With USB charging port, the evaporative air cooler can be powered by laptop, power bank, AC adapter, Car Charger,etc.(Fully charged in 5 hours)

Equipped with 2H/4H Timer and Ultra-Quiet mode, this mini air cooler will turn off automatically after a set time to help you sleep better.

Comes with 7 color LED night light (fixed light mode and dynamic gradual light mode), creating colorful joys for your family.

WILDYAK Personal Air Cooler Features



500ML Water Tank

WIth a large water tank, our air cooler can humidify and mist the air for a long time, avoiding frequent water adding.

Note: Recommend to fill 3/4 ice water in water tank. Don’t overfill water tank.

3 Adjustable Mist Mode

Single mist mode and dual mode (add ice water), the evaporative air cooler avoids wetting your desk, books, clothes and sheets, ect.

Note: Humidifier mode cannot be used alone, it needs to be used together with fan mode.

90° Wind Direction & Larger Air Outlet

Adopts square air outlet and adjustable 30/60 degree wind guide(up and down), the personal air cooler has large mist range and the max wind speed can reach 4.2m/s.

Note: Long press ON/OFF/WIND button to turn on or turn off

The Portable Air Cooler Adopts Large LED Display Screen & Panel Buttons Control



1. Water shortage indicator will automatically turn red on LED display to remind you when waterless.

2. After re-add the water, you need to press the COOL button again or press WET mode of the remote to turn on the spray mist function.

NOTE:

Long-press ON/OFF/WIND button to turn on or off air cooler.

Long-press TIME/SIEEP button to turn off LED display.

Long-press LIGHT button to turn off the night light.

WILDYAK Evaporative Air cooler is an ideal cooling and practical gift for family and friends in summer!



Attentions Please: This evaporative air cooler is for personal use only, don’t expect to cool your entire room.

Upgraded 4-In-1 Personal Air Cooler: WILDYAK evaporative air cooler can be used as a desk fan, air humidifier mist fan, mini air cooler and LED night light. Ading ice cube water into water tank, you will feel moist air coming out to moisturize you skin in hot summer, keeping you away from dry air.

Rechargeable Battery & USB Charging: With 4000mAh battery, the portable air cooler fan can run up to 2~16 hours. You can easily carry evaporative air cooler to outdoor picnic, camping, garden… where power source may be not available. This personal air cooler also supports Type-C charging, compatible with laptop, power bank, AC adapter. (Fully charged in 5 hours)

Remote Control & Large LED Display: Our evaporative air cooler allows you to conveniently control all functions without leaving your comfortable bed or sofa. Combined panel control with a large LED display, the mini air cooler is easier to be operated and checked working status. And the electricity display function reminds you to charge the portable air cooler in time.

3 Wind Speed & 3 Adjustable Mist Level Air Cooler : Adopts square air outlet and adjustable 30/60 degree wind direction, the personal air cooler has wider mist range. The evaporative air cooler can easily switch to 3 wind speeds, the max wind speed can reach 4.2m/s. Single mist mode and dual mist mode avoid wetting your books, clothes and sheets.

Ultra-Quiet Night Light & 2H/4H Timer: WILDYAK portable air cooler comes with 7 soft colors LED night light (fixed light mode and dynamic gradual light mode),creates romantic atmosphere for your family. The Personal air cooler also has Ultra-Quiet and 2/4H timer function, helps you sleep better and avoid cold due to long-term use evaporative air cooler.

Exquisite Gift – Why Purchase This Air Cooler? 8pcs spong sticks as spare(Soak sponge sticks before use), 500ML water tank, protable handle design, making them a great air cooler gift for family or friends. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We’ll happily make things right!