Top 10 Best darice safety eyes Reviews

Yexixsr 566PCS Safety Eyes and Noses for Amigurumi, Stuffed Crochet Eyes with Washers, Craft Doll Eyes and Nose for Teddy Bear, Crochet Toy, Stuffed Doll and Plush Animal (Various Sizes)
- Package Contains: You will receive 180pcs safety eyes and 86pcs safety noses that comes with 300pcs washers, a storage box, a free awl (random color). Different sized and styles of eyes can suit your wide needs.
- Assorted Sizes: Safety eyes 30pcs of each size, include 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm. Triangle noses include 25pcs 6mm*9mm, 15pcs 9mm*11mm, 8pcs 12mm*15mm. Animal noses include 15pcs 9mm*12mm, 8pcs 12mm*15mm. Oval safety noses include 15pcs 10mm*14mm.
- High Quality Material: These black safety eyes and noses are made of high quality plastic, through fine polishing process. The surface is smooth and shiny, not easy to damage.
- Widely Used: The safety eyes and noses are great tools for DIY hand-made doll and crafts. Perfect for amigurumi, dolls, teddy bears, plush animals, etc. Bright eyes make handmade dolls more lifelike.
- Easy to use: You just need to press the washer on the bolt on the back of the safety eyes, holding them in place tightly. The washers can keep the eyes and noses from falling out. Please note: These stuffed animal eyes set are small and recommended ages grade is 8 years +, children under 8 need to be accompanied by an adult.
Safety Eyes and Noses, 462Pcs Black Plastic Stuffed Crochet Eyes with Washers for Crafts
- [Package Include] - Black safety triangle noses include 15pcs 8mm*6.5mm, 8pcs 11mm*10mm, 5pcs 13mm*10mm; black animal noses include 8pcs 12mm*9mm, 5pcs 15mm*12mm; black safety eyes include 30pcs 14mm, 12mm, 10mm, 8mm, 6mm, 5mm; black oval safety eyes include 10pcs 9mm*12mm
- [Premium material] - These amigurumi eyes and noses are made of high quality plastic, not easy to bend. It’s well-polished, glossy and smooth
- [Perfect for crafts] - The teddy bear eyes and noses are suitable for all kinds of crafts, such as dolls, teddy bears, dogs, etc
- [Convenience] - The plastic dog noses and eyes are assorted by size, and the display box is very easy to carry. Also the free awl is a good tool, you can use it on your different projects
- [Please note] - These stuffed animal eyes set are very small and suitable for ages over 8 years old. Please be accompanied by parents when children use it to avoid accidental ingestion.
Plastic Safety Eyes and Noses with Washers 570 Pcs, Craft Doll Eyes and Teddy Bear Nose for Amigurumi, Crafts, Crochet Toy and Stuffed Animals (Assorted Sizes)
- Assorted Sizes-5 different sizes of plastic eyes ranging from 8 to 14mm(0.31-0.55inch) ART SUPPLIES, and 2 different sizes for safety nose 10*11mm(0.39*0.43inch) and 10*13mm(0.39*0.51inch), meet your different needs
- Massive Quantity- 285 pieces stuffed animal eyes/ART SUPPLIES and noses and 285 pieces washers in one pack, enough for your replacement and spare, a great tool for DIY lovers and amateurs
- With Washer-Comes with sufficient nose and eye washer, which can prevent safety noses and eyes from falling out, also comes in a section box with buckle, which can well organize your backs and plastic eyes and ART SUPPLIES
- Material-These kit of safety eyes are made of high-quality plastic, and well polished, solid and durable ART SUPPLIES
- Widely Used-Safety eyes and noses are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi project and craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, teddy bears, ATR SUPPLIES etc.
UPINS 500 Pieces 6-12MM Black Plastic Safety Eyes with Washers for Crochet Animal Crafts Doll Making Supplier Bulk (4 Sizes)
- Great Cost Performance: These threaded eye kits include 100 eyes of 6mm, 50 eyes of 8mm, 50 eyes of 10mm, 50 eyes of 12mm and 250 back washers, totally 500 pieces. You can use different models of eyes to make different DIY crafts, they will bring you a good making experience.
- Great Gloss: Dolls made with these threaded eyes look very bright, because our safety eyes are made through a fine polishing process. Eyes are the windows of the soul. A shining eye can make your crafts vivid and emotional.
- Smooth Surface: The surface of these safety eyes for crochet are very smooth, you don't need to worry about its quality, each of our crafts are fine production. Every crochet eye can reflect light. These eyes are great tools for DIY enthusiasts and amateurs.
- Equipped with Back Washers: There are enough back washers in the suit to prevent the safety eyes from falling off. They are easy to use, you just need to turn them upside through the cloth and then fix it tight to the safety eyes.
- Wide Application: Plastic safety eyes are very suitable for hand-made dolls, amigurumi projects and toy craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, bears, etc.Recommended Age Grading:Over 3 years
Vanblue Safety Eyes 300Pcs 6-12 mm Plastic Safety Eyes Craft Eyes with Washers for Amigurumi Stuffed Animal Crochet Projects Teddy Bear Puppet Toys DIY Crafts Making
- ✌ Nice Assortment of Sizes: This 150Pcs 6-12mm plastic safety eyes with 150Pcs washers, enough for your spare and replacement, can meet your different crochet amigirumis projects or DIY stuffed toys needs
- ✌ Easy to Use: Black safety eyes are with threads and eye washers, put plastic safety eyes pass through plastic washers, then they can be tightly bonded to these washers which can prevent the eyes out of the dolls.
- ✌ Good Quality: Safety eyes for amigurumi are made of high quality plastic, rugged after installation and perfect for making stuffed animals with. Looking forward to using these eyes in your crafting projects.
- ✌ Application: Inspire your creativity, safety eyes are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi project and toy craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, teddy bears, dog, stuffed animals, etc. In addition, it is also very suitable for dolls with festive elements, such as Christmas, New Years and Easter.
- ✌ Please note: These stuffed animal eyes are very small, not for children under 5 years old. Or you can teach them how to use it and accompany them to play it, can enjoy yourselves or for your friends and children
200 pcs 6-12 mm Plastic Safety Eyes, Black Safety Eyes Doll Making with Washer for Toy Making DIY Crafts
- ✻Size: 5 different sizes, 6 mm, 8 mm, 9 mm, 10 mm and 12 mm (each size for 20 pieces)
- ✻Material: These safety eyes is made of polyethylene(PVC)
- ✻Quantity: 100 Pieces plastic safety eyes and 100 pieces washers
- ✻Application: Suitable for DIY lovers and many kinds of puppets, like doll, teddy bear, plush animals
- ✻Useful: You buy our black safety eyes, can enjoy yourselves or for your friends and children
120PCS Plastic Safety Crochet Eyes Bulk with 120PCS Washers for Crochet Crafts (0.48Inch/12mm)
- High Cost Performance: These safety eyes kit contains 120 12mm eyes and 120 washers, in a quantity total of 240 pieces. You can choose the size of eyes you need to make different DIY crafts, which will bring you a good enough making experience.
- High Glossiness: The eyes of these dolls made with these crochet eyes look very bright, because our safety eyes bulk are made through a fine polishing process. Eyes are the windows of the heart. A shining eye can make your work vivid and emotional.
- Smooth Surface: The surface of these safety eyes for crochet is smooth, you don’t have to worry about its quality, each process ensures fine production. Every eye can reflect light. These eyes are great tools for DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists.
- Equipped with Washer: The package is equipped with enough crochet backs to prevent eye peeling. They are easy to use, you just need to put your eyes through the fabric, and then use the washer to fix it.
- Widely Used: Safety eyes for doll making supplies are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi project and toy craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, bears, etc.Recommended Age Grading:Over 3 years
752pcs Safety Eyes and Safety Noses with Washers for Doll, Colorful Plastic Safety Eyes and Noses Assorted Sizes for Doll, Plush Animal and Teddy Bear Craft Making by AMOKIA
- 【Best Gift】752pcs safety eyes and noses with washers in a free portable box, suitable size for using include: 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm safety eyes and 11mm, 12mm safety noses. A variety of colors for you to choose to meet different needs, they must be the best gifts for children.
- 【Premium Material】Safety eyes and noses are made of high quality plastic, safe, environmentally friendly. Each piece is carefully selected after strict quality control, smooth surface, durable, please rest assured to use.
- 【Simple Used】Washers can prevent the safety eyes and noses from falling out. Just choose the right washer and place it where you want it. These washers are very sturdy，please make sure that you have it located exactly where you want it in your project before proceeding.
- 【Infinite Imagination】These plastic safety eyes and safety noses for craft are great to DIY. Suitable for many kinds of puppets, like doll, Teddy Bear, crochet and sewing projects, plush animals, etc, enjoy this wonderful DIY process with your children, friends and family.
- 【100% Satisfaction】We are committed to providing our customers 100% satisfaction with the products and shopping experience. If you have any issue or question, please contact us at any time.
4-Pack of Darice Mesh Plastic Canvas - Clear - 10.5 x 13.5
- 4-Pack - (4 total sheets) of Genuine Darice Plastic Canvas
- Create a variety of great projects including: bookmarks, tissue boxes and a variety of decorative or craft projects.
- 7 Mesh Plastic Canvas
- 4 sheets of 10.5 x 13.5 inch Darice plastic canvas. Read after *** in product description
- Made in USA
BESTCYC 1box(154pcs) 6/7/8/9/10/12/14/16/18/20/22/24mm Black Solid Plastic Safety Eyes Craft Safety Eyes DIY Eyes with Washers for Teddy Bear Doll Plush Animal Puppet Crafts
- MATERIAL - Safty Plastic,Color - Black
- SIZE -6mm,7mm,8mm,9mm,10mm,12mm,14mm,16mm,18mm,20mm,22mm,24mm (12size) in one box
- 154pcs washer included ,Washers can prevent the eyes out of the dolls.
- Suitable for Puppets, Dolls, Teddy bears, Plush Animals, Fantasy Characters and monsters, Sewing and Crochet Projects
- Great for hand making, very convenient to use, with thread end and washer buckle, durable and practical
Black