Top 10 Best daddario strings electric Reviews

- ALL-IN-ONE GUITAR STRING WINDER TOOL - The ergonomic and high-quality design of the D'Addario Accessories Pro-Winder makes string changes quicker and easier than ever before with its built-in clippers, bridge pin puller and peg winder all rolled into one tool.
- MUST HAVE FOR EVERY GUITAR CASE – Why fill up your case with three tools when you can have one that does it all? This indispensable tool has been designed to fit comfortably in your hand and for use on virtually all electric and acoustic guitars, basses, banjos and mandolins. Also available in a bass guitar version.
- GUITAR WINDER - The guitar peg winder fits onto the guitar tuning peg and rotates to help wind the guitar strings making a quicker string change for your guitar.
- BUILT IN STRING CUTTER – With the hardened steel clippers on the Pro-Winder String Cutter you can cleanly cut through your old strings to remove them quicker and easier, and trim the excess off new strings after looping them through the tuning machines.
- INTEGRATED GUITAR PIN REMOVER - Designed with acoustic guitarists in mind, the Pro-Winder has a built-in bridge pin puller. This makes removing stubborn pins simple without risking damage caused by pliers and other tools.
- PRECISION WOUND - D’Addario 80/20 Bronze acoustic guitar strings are precision wound over a hexagonal high carbon steel core.
- BOLD, BRIGHT SOUND - The 80/20 Bronze wrap wire provides bold, bright acoustic sound, with crisp projection that fills the room.
- THE ORIGINAL ACOUSTIC STRING - 80/20 Bronze was originally created by John D’Addario Sr. and renowned guitar maker John D’Angelico in the 1930s.
- EARN REWARD POINTS - Our 80/20 Bronze acoustic guitar strings come with a code on the recyclable VCI bag, which you can register to earn Players Circle points.
- MADE IN THE USA – D’Addario 80/20 Bronze strings are made in the USA—drawn to our exacting specifications at our New York production facility.
- CORROSION-RESISTANT, PRECISION WOUND – D’Addario Phosphor Bronze acoustic guitar strings are precision wound with phosphor bronze wrap wire, over a hexagonal high-carbon steel core.
- WARM, BALANCED TONE - Phosphor Bronze wrap wire provides tried-and-true D’Addario acoustic tone, with beautiful balance and warmth suitable for all musical genres
- MOST POPULAR ACOUSTIC GUITAR STRING - Now the standard in acoustic guitar strings, Phosphor Bronze strings were originally pioneered by D’Addario in the 1970s.
- EARN REWARD POINTS - D’Addario Phosphor Bronze acoustic guitar strings come with a code on the recyclable VCI bag, which you can register to earn Players Circle points
- MADE IN THE USA – Our Phosphor Bronze strings are made in the USA—drawn to exacting specifications at our New York production facility.
- BESTSELLING SET – XL Nickel are our best-selling electric guitar strings, revered by players since 1974.
- VERSATILE, BRIGHT TONE – Nickel-plated steel wrap wire provides a bright, versatile electric guitar tone, great for a variety of musical genres.
- FOR THE ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE – Like all D’Addario electric guitar strings, XL Nickel are made with our proprietary Hex-Core, ensuring perfect intonation, consistent feel, and reliable durability.
- EARN REWARD POINTS - XL Nickel sets have a code on the recyclable VCI bag, which you can register to earn Players Circle points.
- MADE IN THE USA – XL Nickel electric guitar strings are made in the USA—drawn to our exacting specifications at our New York production facility.
- CLASSICAL GUITAR STRINGS - D'Addario's Classic Nylon guitar strings are great for beginners, students and professionals alike that are known for the optimal balance of warm and projecting, long lasting tone.
- STYLE - Normal tension, Clear Nylon, Non-Ball End
- VALUE, RELIABLE - A great balance of value and reliability
- STRING GAUGES - The gauges in this classical string set include: .0280, .0319, .0402, .029, .035, .043
- MADE IN THE USA – D’Addario leverages centuries of string-making experience and advanced computer-controlled winding technology to bring you the most durable, consistent and long-lasting guitar strings. Made in the USA for the highest quality and performance, only D’Addario strings are sealed inside and out.
- QUICK TUNING: Tune your guitar or bass with ease with the Eclipse Guitar Tuner. Featuring quick and accurate tuning, large screen, and strong clamp that is adjustable for a variety of viewing angles.
- EXTREME ACCURACY - Great accuracy with a wide calibration range (435-450Hz) guarantees precise performance. Calibration is also adjustable.
- EASY TO READ & ADJUSTABLE SCREEN: Screen is a vertical, full color display with limitless viewing angles. The dual swivels makes mounting perfect for left handed or right handed players anywhere on the headstock.
- STRONG CLAMP: The Eclipse clip on guitar tuner can be mounted anywhere on the headstock without worries of slipping.
- AVAILABLE IN 6 COLORS: The Eclipse Guitar Tuner is available in 6 stylish colors of black, blue, green, purple, red, and yellow.
- MEDIUM GUITAR PICK: Medium gauge (70mm) works well for both strumming and articulate picking
- NATURAL FEEL & WARM TONE: Premium quality celluloid provides natural feel and warm, fat tone
- COMFORTABLE PLAYING: Standard shape for comfortable playing
- PACKAGING: 10 picks per package. The D'Addario, formerly known as Planet Waves, pick packaging is designed for minimal waste and environmental impact
- GIFT FOR GUITAR PLAYER: D'Addario picks make great guitar accessories gifts for men, women, and kids. They make great acoustic guitar picks, electric guitar picks, bass guitar picks, and more.
- PREMIUM GUITAR STRING - NYXLs are our premium uncoated electric strings, delivering unrivaled strength and tuning stability, plus enhanced mid-range.
- CUT THROUGH THE MIX – The premium nickel-plated steel wrap wire used for NYXLs provides accentuated frequency response in the 1 - 3.5 kHz range, so you get more presence and crunch to cut through the mix.
- STAYS IN TUNE, STRONGER STRING - Fusion Twist technology assures NYXL electric guitar strings stay in tune 131% better than standard strings, while the NY Steel core wire makes them up to 40% stronger—bent two whole steps higher, NYXL strings are still at less than 75% of their breaking point.
- EARN REWARD POINTS - NYXL strings come with a code which you can register to earn Players Circle points.
- MADE IN THE USA – NYXL electric guitar strings are made in the USA—drawn to our exacting specifications at our New York production facility.
- Pure nickel was commonly used in electric guitar strings of the '50s and '60s
- Warm, vintage tone
- One of the original Slinky gauges, Super Slinky "9s" have remained one of the most popular electric guitar string gauges for decades
- Signature Slinky feel
- Made in California, USA with the finest and freshest materials
- Includes 3 individually wrapped sets
- Ernie Ball Slinkys are played by legends around the world including Slash, Jimmy Page, Metallica, Eric Clapton, and more
- One of the original Slinky gauges, Super Slinky has remained one of the most popular electric guitar strings for decades
- Element Shield Packaging prolongs string life and keeps strings as fresh as the day they were made
- Bright, balanced tone
D’Addario Super Light Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings 9-42 2 Pack
D'Addario XL Electric Guitar strings are world-renowned as "The Player's Option" among guitar players of all genres and styles.XL strings are wound with nickelplated steel and are recognised for their distinctive vivid sound and great intonation.FeaturesSuper Mild Gauges: .009, .011, .016, .024w, .032w, .042w
D’Addario XL Electric Guitar strings are earth-renowned as “The Player’s Alternative” amongst guitar players of all genres and kinds.
XL strings are wound with nickelplated steel and are identified for their distinct bright tone and excellent intonation.
