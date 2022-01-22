Top 10 Best cutting board sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

3pcs Cutting Board Set

Kikcoin cutting board set are made of high-density materials, which are thicker and heavier than other cutting boards. It will not hurt the board or the knife when chopped, nor will it split or crack.

Medium board: 11.3*7.68*0.36 inch

Large board: 14.0*9.65 *0.36 inch

Extra large board: 17.33*12.01*0.4 inch

3 Pieces Plastic Cutting Board Set



Perfect for prep food

The cutting board is designed with a handle, which is easy to hold and provides higher stability and control. Allow you and your family to enjoy cooking time easily.

Deep juice groove collects excess juices keeping work surfaces dry.

Smooth surface keep your knife’s blade from dulling.

Rubber handles stop the cutting boards from sliding off counters.

Reversible design so you can use both sides

Perfect gift to your family and friends, share your happiness with them

Extra large

15.0”x10.5”x0.31”

17.3″x12″x0.4″

17.0”x12.6”x0.78”

15.7”x11.1”x0.8”

17.33″x12″x0.4″

17.33″x12″x0.4″

Large

12.0”x9.0”x0.3”

13.9”x9.6”x0.36”

14.0”x10.0”x0.7”

12.6”x8.7”x0.6”

14″x9.65″x0.36″

14″x9.65″x0.36″

Medium

10”x0.7”x0.25”

11.3”x7.67”x0.36”

10.0”x7.0”x0.7”

9.5”x6.3”x0.4”

11.3″x7.7″x0.36″

11.3″x7.7″x0.36″

Material

High-density Plastic

High-density Plastic

Bamboo

Bamboo

High-density Plastic

High-density Plastic

With juice grooves

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Reversible

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

【High-Density】Kikcoin cutting board set are made of high-density materials, which are thicker and heavier than ordinary cutting boards. It will not hurt the board or the knife when chopped, nor will it split or crack. And water is not easy to penetrate this cutting board, so the boards are dishwasher washable.

【No Mess When Cutting】 Built-in juice groove can effectively catch meat, fruit, or vegetable juice from overflowing the groove. Thus you can keep your work area beautiful even during the busiest cooking time.

【TPE Edging】Both sides of the hard plastic cutting board are covered by TPE, which has strong adsorption force and can be fixed on most smooth surfaces. It‘s not afraid of slipping when cutting food. Each washable cutting board is equipped with a hanging handle for easy storage.

【Meet All Kitchen Needs】Kikcoin extra large cutting board set includes 3 cutting boards of various sizes: an extra large size (17.33*12.01*0.4 inch) suitable for meat or steak; a large size (14.0*9.65 *0.36 inch) suitable for vegetables; a medium size (11.3*7.68*0.36 inch) suitable for fruit. Various sizes of chop cutting board can be used for different area.

This chopping board set arrive ready for use out of the box and it’s can be a great gift idea for Thanksgiving, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthday, anniversary, housewarming ceremony or any occasion.

So you had known what are the best cutting board sink in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.