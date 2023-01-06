Top 10 Best cushion back carpet cutter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Intended especially for trimming and chopping superdense 5/64 inch gauge foam or sponge-backed carpets. Double 30 diploma angle blades lower possibly facet of the row near and clean to help develop much better seams. The lengthy, slender front manual is beveled at the bottom, generating it easy to stay in a row. Built from nickel plated metal.

Trims seam edge close to tufts

Blades clip in for rigid maintain

30 diploma blade angle creates a neat cleanse reduce