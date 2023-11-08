Top 10 Best cue sticks for pool table Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Designed of hardwood Canadian maple wooden – Metal joint – Irish linen wrap – 13mm fiber ferrule – Glue on leather-based tip – This listing for 4 cues – 1 of every bodyweight 18, 19, 20 and 21 oz

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Day Initially Available‏:‎June 15, 2010

Manufacturer‏:‎Iszy Billiards

ASIN‏:‎B07CJ7Z9VV

Designed of hardwood Canadian maple wooden

13mm fiber ferrule – Glue on leather idea

Steel joint – Irish linen wrap

This listing for 4 cues

1 of every single bodyweight 18, 19, 20 and 21 oz