Top 10 Best cue sticks for pool Reviews

Product Description

Ergonomic Series

A revolution in ergonomic handle which gives players a different comfort style from the traditional Irish linen or rubber/sport grip wraps.

Join the 100,000+ powered by our mature technology.

Double-check each cue for straightness on a flat surface before dispatch.

AB EARTH Ergonomic Grip Intermediate Pool Cue



With over 50 manufacturing steps that go into the creation of the Cues, the Economic Series from AB EARTH are sure to start taking the billiards world by storm not only with their looks, but with performance to back it all up in the cue.

Friendly ergonomic design grip.

Straight Medium deflection shaft.

Hand-painted by shiny oil paints.

21 years of technical experience of the technicians.

ERGONOMIC GRIP

Friendly ergonomic design for a firm grip and never unravel like Irish linen wrap. Shoot true and feel good.

UNIQUE EYE-CATCHING Blue

You will get plenty of compliments for the cue is hand-painted by shiny oil paints. No Decals. very nice finish.

STRAIGHT AND STRONG

Dead Striaght Medium deflection shaft providing good, consistent playability for Intermediate players.

Wrap

None – Economic Grip

Matching Irish Linen

Black and White Irish Linen

Matte Paint Textured Grip

Forearm and Butt Sleeve

Shiny Hand-painted Maple

Shiny Hand-painted Maple

Stained Hand-selected Mapled Maple

Shiny Hand-painted Maple

Hardrock Maple Shaft

✓

✓

✓

✓

Multi-weight

✓

✓

✓

✓

Multi-colors

✓

✓

✓

✓

13mm Durable Tip

✓

✓

✓

✓

5/16 x 18 Joint

✓

✓

✓

✓

Black Rubber Bumper

✓

✓

✓

✓

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Date First Available‏:‎September 12, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎AB Earth

ASIN‏:‎B07CRGGGDZ

ADVANTAGE: Ergonomic design handmade painting pool cue.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN WRAP: Canadian hard maple butt which hand polished into a wavy shape. Compared with linen butt, our wavy shape butt is more outstanding in anti-slip function and service life.

HANDMADE PAINTING BUTT: The inspiration for the painting butt came from outer space. Manual painting with trendy colours make each cue looks special.

SPECIFICATION: 13mm leather tip. 58″ in length. Approx 21oz in weight. 5/16 x18 pin. Made of Maple. Skidproof ergonomic design painted wrap.

WHAT YOU GET: 1 ergonomic design blue pool cue.