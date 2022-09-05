Top 10 Best cue balls for pool table Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] outsized cue ball

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Solution Dimensions‏:‎10 x 3 x 10 inches 6 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎E44238-1ball

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Day First Available‏:‎September 13, 2008

Manufacturer‏:‎Iszy Billiards

ASIN‏:‎B0060BCUQK

Place of Origin‏:‎China

Domestic Transport:At present, item can be transported only in the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, make sure you check out with the producer regarding guarantee and support concerns.Intercontinental Transport:This merchandise can be shipped to choose nations around the world outside the house of the U.S. Master Much more

Grade A deluxe quality

Oversized 2 3/8″ cue balls for vending tables

Designed of polyester resin

Sports activities and Outside products