Top 10 Best creepy crawley for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] This common pleated seal can be utilized for the plaster, tile, pebble, vinyl and fiberglass complete pool. It fits Kreepy Krauly pool cleaner design 2000-existing and design 1994-1999. This universal pleated seal fits Pentair Kreepy Krauly product K70400, K70405 and the latest model 360040 and 360042. Consumer BE Informed: This generic pleated seal is very well made and made by an knowledgeable pool equipment producer. Contrary to other aftermarket pleated seal which is generally thinner than original Kreepy Krauly seal, our plated seal is a minimal thicker than unique seal. A thicker seal lasts for a longer time. It capabilities as very good as OEM Kreepy krauly pleated seal. The only variation is the price tag.

DO NOT suits Generic Aftermarket Kreepy Krauly pool cleaner this kind of as XtremepowerUS

This common seal can be used for concrete, tile, vinyl, and fiberglass finish pool.

Exterior Diameter: 420mm(16.5″), Inside Diameter:110mm(4.4″)

Healthy Pentair Kreepy Krauly K70400, K70405, newer design 360040, 360042, 360048, and Aqua EZ-VAC APC493 pool cleaner

Suits Kreepy Krauly seal K12896, K12894, and pentair starfish seal K12895 substitute