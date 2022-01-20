Top 10 Best counter sink bits Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

FTG Maximum Torque -Bits secured with Pin- 5 Sizes (#4 to #12) Adjustable Wood Countersink Set features the best tapered drill bits HSS M2 (Grade 6542), confirmed in Certificate of Analysis issued in April 13th 2021 by ANAB Accredited Lab, and provided at Product guides and documents section below, by far the most popular High Speed Steel, M2 has superior properties, including high toughness, wear resistance, and good cutting retention.

Logo brand is laser printed on each countersink shank making it easier to differentiate this quality brand from others. Super sharp, very durable, easy to use, and built to perform well in both hard and soft woods-

Countersink #4 Bit Diameter 7/64″ (2,8mm) , counter-bore size and plug size 3/8″, using Adjustable depth stop collar 3/8″

Countersink #6 Bit Diameter 9/64″ (3,6mm) , counter-bore size and plug size 3/8″, using Adjustable depth stop collar 3/8″

Countersink #8 Bit Diameter 11/64″ (4,4mm) , counter-bore size and plug size 3/8 “, using Adjustable depth stop collar 3/8”

Countersink #10 Bit Diameter 3/16″ (4.8mm), counter-bore size and plug size 3/8″, using Adjustable depth stop collar 3/8″

Countersink #12 Bit Diameter 7/32″ (5,6mm) , counter-bore and plug size 1/2″, using Adjustable depth stop collar 1/2″

All of them have the shank size of 1/4 inch. Drill, countersink and counter-bore in 1 step. Top quality material #45 Carbon Steel adjustable four-cutter counter bore, chamfer angle 82 degree, attachment that cuts fast and clears chips quickly for fast, smooth countersinking applications.

The counter-bore feature attaches flats on shank with 2 hex screws for a secure fit and can be adjusted for controlled pilot hole depth providing a clean finish for more polished final products.

Adjustable depth Stop collar (1 Piece 1/2″ and 1 Piece 3/8″) included and 1 Hex Key 1/8″ (Allen Wrench) included

Replacement Tapered Drill Bits are available on FTG USA brand store: www.amazon.com/FTGUSA

This product is designed in New Jersey by Fair Trade Group USA and Professionally manufactured in China at FTG USA specifications

FTG Maximum Torque 5 Sizes (#4 to #12) Adjustable Countersink Set with Hex Wrench – Tapered Drill Bits Secured with Pin; Depth Stop (3/8″ and 1/2″)



FTG Maximum Torque – Our Bits secured with pin will Never come loose from hex shank



Bits secured with pin Never Come Loose from shank; Top Quality material components highly durable:Tapered drill bit HSS M2 (Grade 6542), by far the best High Speed Steel, for its high toughness, wear resistance, and good cutting edge retention; 4 cutter #45 Carbon Steel; featuring 5 Piece countersink #4 (7/64 inch), #6 (9/64 inch), #8 (11/64 inch), #10 (3/16 inch), #12 (7/32 inch) ; Drill, countersink and counterbore in 1 step; the countersink cutter providing superior speed and clean finishAdjustable 4-cutter counter bore, chamfer angle 82 degree, cuts and clears chips quicker for fast, smooth countersinking; the countersink works effortlessly even after many uses; it makes clean and consistent tapered holes for screwsTapered drill pointed tip with widened flutes for drilling fast, clean pilot holes and ensures tight fit for screws; tapered drill bits can be replaced with a replacement bit of the same type and sizes (sold separately) for extended life; Logo, drill bit material and size are laser printed on each countersink shankQuality built counter bore attaches to flats on shank with 2 hex screws for a secure fit and can be adjusted for controlled pilot hole depth;Universal 1/4 inch hex shank prevents slipping in standard chucks and is compatible with all 1/4 inch quick-change chucks, including impact drills; this product is Professionally manufactured in China at FTG USA specifications; 2 Adjustable depth Stop collar (1/2″ and 3/8″) included and 1 Hex Key 1/8″ (Allen Wrench) included. Packaging set combination/design protected by US Copyright OfficeThis product is designed in New Jersey by Fair Trade Group USA and Professionally manufactured in China at FTG USA specifications

Top Quality Material Component: High Speed Steel HSS M2 Grade 6542 confirmed in 4/13/21 Certificate of Analysis Report provided at Product Documents



Analysis Report issued April 13th 2021 by Accredited Lab confirms FTG USA drill bits Steel Quality Grade meets the desired specs. of HSS M2 Grade 6542



As opposed to other manufacturers, we provide Test Reports issued by US Third-Party Accredited Testing Laboratory

Top Quality Steel used in FTG USA drill bits confirmed in Certificate of Analysis Report issued by US ANAB Accredited Lab

Our drill bits are made of confirmed Industrial-strength HSS M2 Grade 6542, harder than 4241 HSS and 4341 HSS used in other similar countersink drill bits

Comparison Chart for Grades High Speed Steel: FTG USA drill bits Steel Quality meet the desired specs. of HSS M2 Grade 6542



– This product is designed in New Jersey by Fair Trade Group USA and Professionally manufactured in China at FTG USA specifications

– FTG Maximum Torque (Bit secured with pin) Replacement Tapered Drill Bits are available on FTG USA store on this website

– Widened double flutes = Fast drilling

– Drill, Countersink and Counter-bore in 1 step. Counter-bore size 3/8 inch, plug size 3/8 inch

– Compatible with all 1/4 inch quick change chucks, including impact drills

– FTG Maximum Torque means = Bits secured with pin will Never come loose from hex shank

– Universal 1/4 inch hex shank prevents slipping in standard chucks and is compatible with all 1/4 inch quick-change chucks,

including impact drills

– Replacement Tapered Drill Bits are available on FTG USA brand store: www.amazon.com/FTGUSA

FTG Maximum Torque – Our Bits secured with pin will Never come loose from hex shank



Replacement FTG USA Tapered Drill Bits Only – 3 Piece All Same Size

Replacement Tapered Drill Bits are available on FTG USA brand store: www.amazon.com/FTGUSA

Sets of 3 Piece Same Size Replacement Bits Only:

FTG 2342P 3 Piece #4 (7/64″)

FTG 2343P 3 Piece #6 (9/64″)

FTG 2344P 3 Piece #8 (11/64″)

FTG 2345P 3 Piece #10 (3/16″)

FTG 2320P single countersink #12 (7/32″)

FTG 2319P single countersink #14 (1/4″)

Replacement FTG USA Tapered Drill Bits Only – 6 Piece All Same Size

Replacement Tapered Drill Bits are available on FTG USA brand store: www.amazon.com/FTGUSA

Sets of 6 Piece Same Size Replacement Bits Only:

FTG 2331RPL 6 Piece #6 (9/64″)

FTG 2332RPL 6 Piece #8 (11/64″)

FTG 2350RPL 6 Piece #10 (3/16″)

FTG 2319P single countersink #4 (7/64″)

FTG 2320P single countersink #12 (7/32″)

FTG 2319P single countersink #14 (1/4″)

FTG 4TO12P packaging protected by Copyright

Adjustable 4-cutter counter bore cuts and clears chips quicker for fast, smooth countersinking; the countersink works effortlessly even after many uses; it makes clean and consistent tapered holes for screws without the need of a stop collar; counter-bore size 3/8″, plug size 3/8″

Tapered drill pointed tip with widened flutes for drilling fast, clean pilot holes and ensures tight fit for screws; tapered drill bit can be replaced with a replacement bit of the same type and size, available on FTG USA store

FTG MAXIMUM TORQUE



Our Bits secured with pin will Never come loose from hex shank

Countersink drill bit set for wood with tapered drill bit HSS M2, 4 Flute cutter #45 Carbon Steel tapered countersink set featuring 5 sizes drill bits with countersink #4 (7/64″), #6 (9/64″), #8 (11/64″), #10 (3/16″), #12 (7/32″) Adjustable wood countersink, 2 Depth Stop Collar (3/8″ and 1/2″), 1 Hex Wrench (1/8″ Allen Key). Counter-bore, and wood plugs sizes1/2″ and 3/8″. Hex shank compatible with 1/4 inch standard Quick Change chuck including impact drills

Wood drill bit set with adjustable 4 Flute Cutter counter bore, chamfer angle 82 degree, cuts and clears chips quicker for fast, smooth countersinking tapered holes for screws. Adjustable countersink drill bit with quality built depth adjustable counter bore that attaches to flats on shank with 2 hex screws for a secure fit and can be adjusted for controlled pilot hole depth

Tapered drill bits pointed tip with widened flutes for drilling fast, clean pilot holes and ensures tight fit for screws. Countersink hex drill bit set with tapered drill bit that can be replaced with a FTG replacement taper drill bits countersink for extended wood bit life. Countersink drill bits for wood made to drill, countersink, and counter-bore in 1 step sink counter set

Countersink drill bit for wood with tapered drill bits High Speed Steel M2. Wood countersink bit with wider flute shape for increased chip flow. Bits secured with pin Never Come Loose from shank. Drill countersink set with logo brand name laser printed on each countersink bit quick change 1/4″ hex shank. Tapered drill bit with countersink set FTG 4TO12P Maximum Torque packaging unique design protected by copyright

Counter sinker drill bit set designed in New Jersey by Fair Trade Group USA and Professionally manufactured in China at FTG USA specifications. One of the best adjustable wood countersink drill bits set for woodworking. Analysis Report issued 4/13/2021 by US ANAB Accredited Lab, confirms this drill bits set High Speed Steel Quality Grade countersink bits that meets the desired specs

