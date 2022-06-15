Top 10 Best corner kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Mocoloo Sink, Better Quality Sink



Mocoloo Double Bowl Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 33 inch



Package Includes

1×33 inch drop in kitchen sink2xDrain assembly1xRoll drying rack2xBottom rinse grid1xTemplate1xHardware set

Mocoloo – A professional sink manufacture with business all over the world, time had tested the premium quality of our products

Why choose our 16 gauge sink, but not 18 gauge?

Much thicker: 16-gauge has 1.5mm thick body, but for 18 gauge sink, only 1.2mm.Much deeper–larger space: 10″ DEEP bowl offer much more space for cleaning than 9” Height kitchen sink, as a professional manufacturer, we care every details! 33″ Length x 22″ Width x 10″Height.R10 Round Corner: much easier in cleaning and maintaining, the straight angle will accumulate leftover and get rusted, but for our round corner double bowl kitchen sink, it is rust resistant.

Central Back Drain

To expand its space and increase drainage speed, we choose central back drain, our sink is much better than sinks with central draining hole

Better Drainage Sink

Bottom slope and channel groove X water guideline for fast drainagecenter back draining hole is to have more usable space underneath the sink.

Drop in stainless steel Kitchen sink

16 Gauge T304 Thicker Sinks, More durableMore Dent Resistant

R10 Round Corners Sinks

The 10mm radius inside corners offer a slightly curved corner for easier cleaning, at the same time avoid rust and offer a modern look

Triple Protection

33 Inch Topmount Kitchen Sink Double Bowl



More Quiet And Dry Sinks

Sound Dampening & Heat Resistant: Coated with 3mm thick rubber noise reduction pads, cover all sides to absorb the noise and vibration.Anti-condensation: heavy-duty paint undercoating creates a moisture barrier to protect the sink base and cabinet.

For more style or installation sinks, please visit Mocoloo Store Front

Thank you, Mocoloo team is always here to answer your puzzlement

Workstation Sink

✓

✓

✓

X

X

Installation Type

Drop in/ topmount

Undermount

Undermount /Farmhouse Sink

Undermount

Undermount /Farmhouse Sink

No. of Bowls

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Double Bowl

Material

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

Ceramic

⚡[Larger and Deeper Space] 50/50 Double Bowl Design,this drop in stainless steel kitchen sink can well enhance your cleaning efficiency and save time. In addition, our 10″ deep basin can enlarge the working space for easier cleaning. 33″ Length x 22″ Width x 10″Height, Min. cabinet base: 36″ or bigger for secure hardware installation.

⚡[Sturdy and Durable] 1.5mm thicker real T304 16-gauge stainless steal, much heavy and durable than ordinary 1.2mm thick 18-gauge kitchen sink, This is a dent resistant sink. Most importantly, we adopts premium material with no lead.

⚡[Top Quality Free Accessories ] TWO stainless steel sink bottom Grids(protect the bottom from scratching), TWO Basket Drain Assembly with built in sealing ring to prevent blockage. ONE Roll Drying Rack for food or dish drainage. All package will be well protected to avoid dent problem, template and instruction are included.

⚡ Get Money’s Worth: 1200T Gravity Pressing Tech for integral forming, this stainless steel top mount kitchen sink is 100% seamless and has leveled surface, there has no sudden leakage at all, which can well protect your cabinet.

⚡[Reliable After Sale Service ] 90 days hassle-free return or replacement policy, limited lifetime warranty. If any quality problem occurs during using, just mail us freely, we will give you our full support and ensure you a happy solution.

