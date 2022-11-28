Top 10 Best coral glow lights for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Uniclife Glowing Effect Silicone Artificial Coral Plant



This beautiful and life-like artificial Coral is a perfect choice for you to decorate your fish tank. The glowing coral simulates a fantastic sea world view, adding unique landscape and vitality to your plain fish tank.

Resin base makes the coral stand stable.Non-toxic material generates no pollution to the aquatic life, suitable for fresh or salt water environments

Simple and easy to use, it will always remain realistic looking.

Notice: The Slightly Glowing Effect will only happen under actinic lighting.

Specification:

Material: Silicone + Resin bottom

Colors: Blue Size: 5.9” x 5.5”x 3.9”

Weight: 6.7 ounces

Package includes: 1 x Blue Glowing Artificial Coral Décor with Base

Rinse it off before Use



Before putting these decorations in the fish tank, make sure to wash them with warm water or soak into salt water for about 2 days. The silicone decorations are 100% safe without harmful ingredients, but every changing of the aquarium environment may cause fish to get sick.

Keep the PH value and temperature of the fish tanks especially small tanks consistent with the previous ones.

Type

Coral Stone

Pipe Coral

Volcano

Gooseneck Coral

Sea Anemone

Color

Blue

Colorful

Brown+red+yellow

Blue

Blue

Material

Silicone + Resin base

Resin

Resin

Silicone

Silicone

Weight

6.7oz

10.6oz

1.3pounds

4.37oz

2.82oz

Dimension

5.9 x 5.5 x 3.9 inch

5.1 x 6.1 inch

6.7 x 4 inch

7.87 x 3.54 inch

19.69 x 3.94 inch

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.5 x 3.5 x 2.6 inches; 5.61 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎July 3, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Uniclife

ASIN‏:‎B07F6Y2ZP3

Made of non-toxic silicone & resin material, odorless, fade-resistant, flexible and lifelike

Safe for fish and suitable for fresh or salt water environments

Resin base carries some weight and can stand stable in the fish tank

Glowing Effect happens under actinic lighting, bringing a fantastic sea world landscape for your fish tank