Top 10 Best cooler pure air air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best cooler pure air air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill (Pure Chill)
- Personal Air Cooler: Enjoy cool air anywhere with this air cooler that helps turn hot, dry air into cold, refreshing air
- Quiet and Lightweight: The whisper quiet fan plus soothing night light make this air cooler perfect to use overnight for a comfortable sleep
- Efficient Cooling: Hydro Chill Technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly; The multi directional air vent is adjustable to point the air to the area you want
- Easy to Use: It's simple to set up and use, just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy
- Cool Air Wherever You Need It: The sleek, compact design fits nicely on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table wherever you need it; Use it in your home or work office, garage, RV camper, dorm room; It’s even convenient for travel
Birllaid Air Conditioner Fan,Portable Mini Personal Air Conditioner Water Evaporative Cooler for Small Room,Rechargeable and 3 Wind Speed Pure Chill
- [Personal Space Cooler]:This portable room air conditioning blows pretty cold cool air which is nice for the personal space which gets hot and stuffy.It won’t cool an entire room but works great as a personal cold air fan for office bedroom desktop
- [Lightweight and Portable Design]:Lightweight and small size,with convenient carry handle on the top make this cooling fan for bedroom easy to carry to everywhere.It fits nicely on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table wherever you need it; Use it in your home or work office, garage, RV camper, dorm room; It’s even can be used in your car and convenient for travel
- [Easy to Use]: It's simple to set up and use, just pour water in the tank, plug it in, and enjoy the cool moist air.This cold air fan has 3 wind speed settings which are high, medium and low speed, you can choose the speed that you feel most comfortable
- [Eco-Friendly & Energy Saving]:This ac portable air conditioner does not use refrigerants or chemicals to cool the air, and doesn’t use a compressor. It designed for personal use,so only cools the area around you. It is low energy consumption and is fully suited to our low carbon lifestyle
- [100% Guaranteed]: If any question about the icy breeze ac and portable cooler,please feel free to contact us,we will reply you within 24 hours and help to solve the problem
Ontel Arctic Personal Air Cooler, White
- Personal Space Cooler that Lets You Create Your Own Personal Comfort Zone. NOTE: Kindly refer the user manual before usage of the product.
- Cools, Humidifies, and Purifies for Better Air!
- Easy-Fill Water Tank Lasts Up to 8 Hours! Freon Free, Energy Efficient &
- Compact & Powerful & Ultra-Quiet Operation
- Built-In LED Mood Light – 7 Different Colors with Color-Cycle Option.Once turned on, Arctic Air can cool a 45 sq. ft. area
Ontel Arctic Air Ultra, Evaporative Air Cooler
- Portable Air Cooler: Enjoy cool, clean air anywhere with this personal air conditioner that cools, humidifies and purifies, featuring 3 fan speeds and a multi directional air vent
- Quiet and Lightweight: The whisper quiet fan plus soothing night light make this air cooler perfect to use overnight for a comfortable sleep; Arctic Air Ultra is energy efficient and freon free
- Efficient Cooling: Hydro chill technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly; The multi directional air vent is adjustable to point the air to the area you want
- Easy to Use: Simply add water to the top fill water tank and press the button; The Arctic Air Ultra can run up to 10 hours per fill
- Cool Air Wherever You Need It: Enjoy cool and fresh air in the living room, den, bedroom, office, kitchen, bathroom, basement, and more
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies Pets Hair in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Ozone Free, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, White
- OZONE FREE: Levoit air purifiers avoid using UV-C light, an air cleaning method that research has shown can produce harmful ozone and secondary pollution
- HIGH PERFORMANCE: Enjoy fresh air in minutes with the Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier. Featuring VortexAir Technology and 360° air intake, the Core 300 cleans spaces up to 547 ft² in 30 minutes, 219 ft² in 12 minutes (CADR: 141 CFM / 240 m³/h). Only products over 6 pounds can be equipped with such powerful motors that optimize the air cleaning performance
- FIND RELIF: Ease sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms caused by airborne contaminants. The H13 True HEPA Filter works alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, smoke, pollen, odor
- MULTIPLE FILTER CHOICES: Choose from a variety of replacement filters to best meet your needs. The Toxin Absorber Filter specializes in smog, toxins and VOCs. The Smoke Remover filter specializes in wildfire, smoke and etc. And the Pet Allergy Filter helps to capture pet dander and absorb unpleasant odors
- MOST SILENT AIR CLEANER: Choose Sleep Mode at night and then forget all about your air purifier while you sleep. QuietKEAP Technology reduces noise levels to a near-silent 24dB, ensuring the Core 300 won’t get in the way of a good night’s rest
Instant HEPA Air Purifier for Home Allergies Pets Hair, Remove 99.9% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, with plasma ion technology, Small Room (AP100), Pearl
- ADVANCED AIR CLEANING TECHNOLOGY: 3-in-1 filtration (HEPA-13, Activated Carbon, & Plasma Ion technology work together so you can breathe easier.
- HIGH PERFORMANCE: Filters up to 126sq ft, 5x per hour or 615 sq. ft per hour; Independently verified test results by AHAM
- OZONE FREE TECHNOLOGY: Instant air purifiers avoid using UV-C light, an air cleaning method that research has shown can produce harmful ozone and secondary pollution
- 24/7 AIR QUALITY MONITORING: Our intelligent sensor monitors air quality 24/7 and adjusts fan speed in Auto Mode to make the air in your home cleaner
- WHISPER-QUIET NIGHT MODE: Light sensor automatically turns off displays and lowers noise to whisper-quiet levels when it is time for bed
Ontel Arctic Air Freedom Portable Personal Air Cooler and Personal 3-Speed Neck Fan, Hands-Free Light-weight Design, Cordless and Rechargeable
- Portable Air Cooler: This cordless, personal cooler delivers cool, crisp and refreshing air instantly; Just slip it around your neck, turn it on, and the heat is gone
- Compact and Lightweight: The compact, lightweight, and comfortable Arctic Air Freedom pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze
- Personal Air Cooler: This air cooler's cordless and wearable design keeps your hands free, allowing you to take it anywhere
- USB Rechargeable: It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and runs for hours, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere: Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more
AIVANT Portable Evaporative Air Conditioner, Personal Air Cooling Fan for Home Office Room, 5000mAh Battery Operated Mini Space Air Cooler with 120°Auto Oscillation
- Three Airflow and Cooling Levels: There are 3 different levels for wind speeds and misting levels on your preferences, you can also add cold water or ice cubes on top for better cold breeze
- Auto Oscillation: Differ from other evaporative cooler, this supports oscillate at 45 or 180 degree intervals, circulating air while enlarge cooling area up to 25 square ft, cooling your surrounding evenly, not just in only one direction
- 700ml Water Tank: Personal air condiction with a large water tank, easy to add water from the top and check the capacity from the side, if full-filled, pull the small plastic tube out and you can easily drain the tank for storage
- Simple to Use: Easy to understand control button, just fill water tank and press ON button to start, the LED light bar indicates the remaining power and charging status. The hidden handle helps you to carry the air cooler much easier
- Rechargeable Air Cooler: Built-in 5000 mah battery, supports up to 9 hours running after a fully charged; it also comes with a usb (micro hdmi style) so you can place it anywhere like bedroom, office, nightstand, counter
Ontel Arctic Air Ultra Replacement Filter
- Replacement Air Filter: Keep your cooler clean and longer lasting with this replacement filter made of sponge material to trap dust and other impurities; Compatible with the Arctic Air Ultra Evaporative Air Cooler;
- Purifies While It Cools: Anti microbial coating on this air purifier filter ensures durability while keeping your personal space allergen free; The BPA free filter is good with hard water
- Helps with Allergies: The replacement humidifier filter for the tabletop air purifier cooler takes hot and dry air to make it cool, moist and comfortable; Perfect for allergies, replace every 3 to 6 months
- Easy Installation: Use the filter drawer tab to pull out the filter drawer and remove filter, then place the new filter in drawer in marked location and close filter drawer
- For Best Results: Lightly pre soak new filter under cold, running water; For even more cooling power, place a wet filter in the freezer until frozen
COMLIFE Portable Air Cooler Battery Operated Personal Air Conditioner for Bedroom Office Table Camping Outdoor-5000mAh Rechargeable Battery Auto Oscillation 700ml Water Tank, White
- Auto Oscillation: Differ from other evaporative cooler, this is the first air cooler that supports maximum 120 degree Oscillation from left to right, cooling your surroundings and sharing the coolness with your families or friends simultaneously
- 700ml Water Tank: personal air condiction with a large water tank, easy to add water from the top and check the capacity from the side, if full-filled, lasts up to 12 hours, so you don't have to get up to add water repeatly
- Rechargeable: Built-in 5000 mah battery, supports up to 9hours running after a fully charged, it can be charged by USB devices, so you can place it anywhere like: bedroom, office, nightstand, counter or even take it out for camping...
- 3 Adjustable Airflow and Cooling Levels: there are 3 different levels for wind speeds and misting levels, spraying cool mist according to your needs, you can also add some ice into the tank for better cold breeze.
- Energy Saving: the mini air conditioner is 10W low energy consumption, reducing your electric bill in the summer, white noise level operation gives you a calming and soothing atmosphere.
Our Best Choice: Portable Air Conditioner, Anti-Leak Rechargeable Evaporative Air Cooler with 3 Speeds 7 Colors, Personal Space Cooler for Rooms, Offices, Campers, Indoor
Our rating: (4.6 / 5)
【MIST SPRAYER FUNTION & 3 Speed WIND MODE】: The air cooler attributes with 3 wind modes (Reduced/Med/Superior) . Private air conditioner cooler, supporter, air humidifier, 3 in just one multifunction layout take you absent from the sizzling summer, take pleasure in your cooling summer season.
【 AIR CONDITIONER FAN】: Legitimate moveable style and design, modest sizing, which won’t take up a lot of space and can quickly have to any where. In summer time, the finest choice for tenting and you can simply have it out, quite suitable for households, offices, out of doors picnics, etc.
【BIG Potential & 2000mAh】: 200ML Huge Water tank can be applied for 4-5 several hours When fill it up. Cold air can be sprayed continuously for many hours to hold the entire body awesome at night for a good snooze. With cellular energy provide, 30-50 hrs working time by means of 20000mAh electrical power lender, really don’t stress about energy failure.
【SAVING Electrical power & Wholesome AIR CIRCULATOR】: It does not comprise damaging refrigerant, nor does it use a compressor like a common energy consuming air conditioner. With large effectiveness at minimal electrical power of functioning wattage:1W-8W, it will save your electrical energy charges and does no hurt to the setting
【7 Colour-CYCLE LIGHTS OPTION】: This moveable air cooler is developed with 7 shades night lights to present the gentle illumination which can help you uncover it in the dim and accompany you to go light into the fantastic evening.