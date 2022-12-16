Top 10 Best cooler master heat sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The MasterAir G200P is Cooler Master's most recent Extremely-lower-profile CPU cooler answer for clients trying to find an ultra-compact heatsink for an HTPCs or smaller variety factor Computer system. At a mere 39. 4mm tall and two C-Shaped Heatpipe, would make the G200P excellent use in a compact Computer system. With a 95 x 92mm footprint totally suitable with tall RAM modules and GPU playing cards on mini-ITX motherboards. The G200P features a completely computerized speed control PWM 92mm admirer all set to be high-quality-tuned in optimizing airflow for an overall prime-down cooling effectiveness or silent operation. Showing off your rig is an solution, the Addressable RGB lover is appropriate with most of ARGB capable motherboards like Aura, Mystic Gentle and Polychrome Sync for entire-colour customization.

Compact Kind Factor – Extremely-small-profile heatsink measures 39. 4 mm overall

Two C-Shaped Heat Pipe Style and design – Strategically shaped warmth pipe style and design for an ultra-compact cooler that maximizes heat dissipation.

92mm PWM Supporter with RGB Lighting – Wide velocity array PWM enthusiast that arrives with ARGB LED lights

Precise Combination of Air Move and Heatsink – Stacked fin placement makes sure small airflow resistance, allowing for cooler air move into the heatsink

ARGB LED Controller – The wired ARGB LED Controller will allow for customizable shades and results with just the touch of a button.

CPU socket guidance: Intel: LGA2066, LGA2011 v3, LGA2011, LGA1200, LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1366, AMD: AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2

