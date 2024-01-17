Top 10 Best cool air portable air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Fuelfun Personal Air Conditioner

Newest Edition – Grab it and enjoy your fresh sunshine time, anytime, anywhere!

Fuelfun, an innovative homeware company, is dedicated in creating a cozy and fun lifestyle more than each single product, within this vision, we are committed to provide a high quality smart home, in which also, to fuel your life with fun.

Why choose us:



√ Highly originally designed, suitable for any room decoration

√ Portable with USB cable, perfect for multifunctional use

√ No water curtain design, easier to clean

√ Multifunction mode and easy to use

By separating the air cooler, you can easily clean and add ice into the water tank and use the fan individually.

The magnetic buckle on top of the lid for easy and stable assembling.

Press the main button on the back of the fan to turn on the air cooler.

This AC fan is also easy to use by simply touch the button on the top.

Specification:



Type:

Desktop Water-cooled Air Conditioner

Model:

FC05

Product material:

ABS

Product size:

140.7mm*130mm*226.7mm

Input:

5V2A

Power consumption:

6.5 W

Product weight:

0.8 kg

Package Include:

1 x Water-cooled Air Conditioner, 1 x USB Charging Cable, 1 x Ice Cube Mold, 1 x User Manual

CAUTION:

DO NOT splash the chip when adding water; DO NOT fill with filtered water or small ice.

*Large Capacity, Long Working Time & Ideal Temperature* Up to 600ML large volume detachable water tank, this portable air cooler can cool you down within 5s! Put some ice in from the ice cube we provide, the evaporative air conditioner can be at least 8-10℃/46.4-50℉ cooler. Simply fill some water, plug it and enjoy this personal mini AC fan during your work or chill!

*Water Cooling & Humidifying* It is an portable air cooler for office that allows you to create your own personal summery vibe! With 2 modes of spray, our personal air conditioner and humidifier can continually freshing the air. Try to stay within a few feet of the air cooler, it will quickly cool the air surrounding you.

*Gentle Light & Quiet Operation* This air cooler for bedroom with 2 modes of colorful night light of both water tank and the AC fan, which provides you a visually relaxing and calm atmosphere during your night work or sleep, the evaporative air conditioner and humidifier is silenced operating so it wouldn’t disturb your sweet night.

*Adjustable Angle & Speed, Easy to Use* This mini AC fan for room with 3 modes of speed, 180°louvers swing up and down, you can easily direct it to either a strong or a gentle breeze, with 2 modes of spray and light, this evaporative air cooler for home has more function for you to try!

*Portable & Handy to Carry* With this USB portable AC fan, from now on, to enjoy our mini air conditioner and humidifier anywhere you go, at home, at office, in the car or even at BBQ party! Should you need any help, please reach us directly.