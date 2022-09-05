Top 10 Best condensing tankless water heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated condensing tankless water heater in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Rinnai RL75IN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 7.5 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary
- Optimal Water Pressure: High-performance 7.5 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Instant Heating: Circ-Logic technology enables recirculation patterns that coincide with your typical habits; Wi-Fi monitoring creates hot water on demand
- Guaranteed to Last: 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, parts, and labor respectively
Bestseller No. 2
Rheem RTGH-95DVLN 9.5 GPM Indoor Direct Vent Tankless Natural Gas Water Heater
- 94-Percent Energy efficient with stainless-steel condensing heat exchanger
- Intelligent electronic controls designed to increase energy efficiency and safety
- Third party efficiency listed by AHRI
- Up to 38-Feet of 3-Inch PVC Pipe or 5-Feet of 2-Inch PVC Pipe
- Low Nox Version
Bestseller No. 3
Takagi T-H3-DV-N Condensing High Efficiency Natural Gas Indoor Tankless Water Heater, 10-Gallon Per Minute, 199,000 BTU
- Endless hot water, On-demand usage, Compact, Space saving, Energy conservation
- Computerized safety features, No pilot light to have to worry about
- Safety features include freeze, overheat, surge protection, and troubleshooting diagnostic codes
- Satisfies the 2012 SCAQMD Rule 1146.2 for Ultra-Low NOx Emissions
- Primary heat exchanger utilizes commercial-grade copper alloy for 25 times better heat transfer than stainless steel, Integrated controls and power cord as standard features
Bestseller No. 4
Rheem RTGH-95DVLP 9.5 GPM Indoor Direct Vent Tankless Propane Water Heater
- 94-Percent Energy efficient with stainless-steel condensing heat exchanger
- Intelligent electronic controls designed to increase energy efficiency and safety
- Third party efficiency listed by AHRI
- Up to 38-Feet of 3-Inch PVC Pipe or 5-Feet of 2-Inch PVC Pipe
- Low Nox Version
Bestseller No. 5
Rinnai V53DeP Propane Tankless Hot Water Heater, 5.3 GPM
- Endless Hot Water: Enjoy unlimited hot water flow throughout the house; compact, durable, and easy to install; professional installation recommended
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary
- Optimal Water Pressure: High-performance up to 5.3 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Enhanced scale detection lessens possibility of serious, long-term damage to unit
- Guaranteed to Last: 10-, 5-, and 1-year residential factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively
Bestseller No. 6
Airthereal Electric Tankless Water Heater, 9kW, 240Volts - Endless On-Demand Hot Water - Self Modulates to Save Energy Use - for Sink and Faucet, Evening Tide series
- ☼ Endless Hot Water: Imagine you are the last one in your family to take a shower before heading out for the day. You turn on the faucet and the water is freezing cold. Too bad you don’t have an Airthereal Electric Tankless Water to provide endless hot water on demand with no preheating, temperature fluctuations, or running out of hot water in the tank.
- ☼ Save Space: That water heater in the basement or utility closet takes up a ton of space. This wall-mounted water heater uses 90% less space than a traditional hot water heater with a tank.
- ☼ Save Energy: Water is only heated when you need it, not stored in a hot water tank. The self-modulating temperature technology only uses energy to heat up water while you are using it to save up to 50% on water heating costs compared to a typical tank water heater.
- ☼ Important Note: In order to install 9kW Electric Tankless Water Heater it would requires 240 Voltage, 40 AMP Circuit Breaker Size. Please check to confirm that your breaker panel meet these specifications.
- ☼ Safe To Use: With high temp protection, dry heating protection, and electrical leakage protection you can rest easily knowing you have safe, on-demand hot water to use on your schedule. The electric and fluid systems are completely separated to prevent electric leakage and water pipe corrosion.
SaleBestseller No. 7
Natural Gas Tankless Water Heater, FOGATTI Indoor 7.5 GPM, 170000 BTU Black Instant Hot Water Heater
- We recommend that all installations of units must be done in accordance with the local building and plumbing codes of the installation location and installation be done by a licensed professional.
- The tankless design means you don't have to wait 30 minutes for preheating and unlimited use of hot water.
- 170,000 BTU high heating capacity and maximum 7.5 GPM. It is suitable for 3-4 outlet points, which can satisfy whole family. UEF over 0.82, the high energy conversion rate can effectively reduce energy loss.
- Excellent quality CSA certified in the United States and Canada. Adopting the world's most advanced technology, superior safety and durability.
- Using built in forced exhaust fan at the bottom ensures stable combustion and eliminates the influence of external wind. Compact design for easy installation.
Bestseller No. 8
Rinnai V53DeN Natural Gas Tankless Hot Water Heater, 5.3 GPM
- Endless Hot Water: Enjoy unlimited hot water flow throughout the house; compact, durable, and easy to install; professional installation recommended
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary.
- Optimal Water Pressure: High-performance up to 5.3 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Enhanced scale detection lessens possibility of serious, long-term damage to unit
- Guaranteed to Last: 10-, 5-, and 1-year residential factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively
SaleBestseller No. 9
Rinnai V65eN Natural Gas Tankless Hot Water Heater, 6.5 GPM
- Endless Hot Water: Enjoy unlimited hot water flow throughout the house; compact, durable, and easy to install; professional installation recommended
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary
- Optimal Water Pressure: High-performance up to 6.5 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Enhanced scale detection lessens possibility of serious, long-term damage to unit
- Guaranteed to Last: 10-, 5-, and 1-year residential factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively
Bestseller No. 10
Rinnai RU199iN Condensing Tankless Hot Water Heater, 11 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
- Endless Hot Water: Enjoy unlimited hot water flow throughout the house; compact, durable, and easy to install; professional installation recommended
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary
- Optimal Water Pressure: Up to 11 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Instant Heating: Equipped with Circ-Logic - Pair with an external pump to reduce wait time for hot water via scheduled or on-demand recirculation
- Guaranteed to Last: 15-, 5-, and 1-year residential for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively. Wifi monitoring.
Our Best Choice: AO Smith ATI-510U-N AO Smith ATI-510U-N 10 GPM Residential/Commercial Ultra Low-NOx Non-Condensing Natural Gas Indoor Tankless Water Heater with 199000 Maximum BTU Input
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
