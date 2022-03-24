Top 10 Best condenser covers for outside air conditioner Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Covermates Air Conditioner Cover – Light Weight Material, Weather Resistant, Elastic Hem, AC & Equipment-Charcoal
- Our Covermates Basic selection correctly blends functionality and worth with out compromising type.
- Our #1 greatest-advertising assortment, the Covermates Elite selection set the common for style and design and features.
- Our Covermates Ultima collection are engineered from top quality components and specialist craftsmanship.
- PREMIUNM OUTDOOR COVER: High quality 600D polyester oxford water-resistant top fabric with waterproof undercoating to protect your outdoor air conditioner from natural damage. Durable to use and won’t crack in the cold winter
- CUSTOM FIT AC COVER: Large size cover 36 x 36 x 39 inches(L x W x H) , deeper than others and perfect for most of new standard square unit which is up to 36 x 36 x 39 inches(L x W x H)
- EASY TO USE: A slit on the side allows the wiring and tubing go through and a heavy-duty click-close closure buckle to close the slit to keeps cover closed. Two reinforced padded handles make removal easy
- ANTI-WIND DESIGN: Two draw string hems allow adjustment for a tight and custom fit to secure your ac cover on the windiest days
- EFFECTIVE PROTECTION: Structured air vents keep moisture from building up inside the unit. Cover protects your unit from rain, snow, dirt, sun damage,debris and hail storms in the off season
- PREMIUM AIR CONDITIONER COVER - AC cover provides top protection from leaves and branches
- EASY TO USE - Perfectly designed cover has four (4) adjustable bungee cords that attach to the sides of the unit to fit securely over the top
- HIGH QUALITY MESH MATERIAL - Open heavy duty mesh material provides air flow to the unit and helps to reduce moisture inside the air conditioner outdoor unit
- INCREASES AC UNIT LIFE - Cover keeps AC unit free of grass and leaves, prevents rust, minimizes electrical failures
- STANDARD FIT - Durable cover fits most standard-sized AC units. Size 36" x 36". Please measure AC before purchase
- PREMIUM QUALITY - High quality 600D polyester oxford water-resistant top fabric with an added waterproof undercoating to protect your outdoor Air Conditioner from natural damage.keep your outdoor Air Conditioner dry and clean no matter what the weather.
- UNIVERSAL SIZE -Measures 36"L x 36"W x 39"H. Fits square air conditioner unit up to 36"L x 36"W x 39"H ,These are cover sizes, NOT A/C. Measure your A/C to select the proper cover size
- ANTI VENTS &Pad HANDLES - Air vents reduce inside condensation and avoid cushion wetting.Sturdy and well-built padded handles for easy fitting and removal.
- EASY TO USE: A slit on the side allows the wiring and tubing go through,drawstring closure allows adjustment for a proper fit; Magic sticker hold cover securely in place.
- EFFECTIVES PROTECTION - Protect your air conditioner unit from rain, sun damage, snow, debris buildup, leaves, pine needles and etc, it provides strong protection for your outdoor Air Conditioner while preventing dust and dirt from entering the Air Conditioner outdoors.
- PREMIUM OUTDOOR AIR CONDITIONER COVER: Dimensions: 34" width x 34" deep x 31" height, fits for most standard square air conditioners. *Be sure to measure your air conditioner first to determine the correct cover size.
- WATERPROOF FABRIC FEATURE: Cover for ac units are made by water repellent oxford fabric with waterproof undercoating. Protects your compressor in any weather conditions, even in heavy winter and sunlight summer. Helps add its service life.
- MESH VENTS FOR BREATHABILITY: Exterior air conditioner covers add a air vent on side, which can add airflow inside and reduce condensation. In addition, there is magic paste slits on back for custom fit around hoses.
- WIND RESISTANT: The outdoor air condenser cover with elastic hem and buckle straps allows adjustment for a tight and custom fit. Even if in gale weather, there is no fear that the a/c cover will be slipped or blown off.
- EXTERMELY EASY TO CLEAN: This compressor cover is easy to clean, just wipe down with a damp cloth. Gray cover for outside ac units is more resistant to dirt. Even if there is dust accumulated on it, it is not so obviously.
- Select Your Size: This ac covers fits your outside units up to 30"x 30" x 32", we have 4 different sizes available and fits most air conditioner outside units, please measure your ac unit sizes to choose the proper cover size before put an order.
- Premium Material: High quality polyester UV-stabilized top layer fabric with water-resistant backing layer resists rips and tears during winter months and protect your outside air conditioner unit from natural damage.
- Anti-wind Design: This AC condenser cover comes with click-close closure buckle to close the slit and adjustable draw sring which can securely keep your ac cover fits outside units well even on the windiest days.
- Prolong AC Life: Air vent design allow the ac unit to breathe, preventing moisture and leaves, grass, rain, snow from enter your ac unit, and extend the service life of air conditioner.
- 100% Money Back Guarantee: We offer 90 days free repalcement or full refund for our window ac unit and friendly customer service.
- Water-resistant air conditioner cover:Made of durable material with waterproof under coating, protects A/C unit from water seeping through and prolong its life.
- Full coverage protection:AC cover for outside which size is 36”l x 36”w x 32”h,full coverage from top to bottom.Slightly larger size provides the possibility of full protection.
- Built-in vent:Mesh vent designed for promoting air flow and reducing inside condensation.Keep the outdoor air conditioner dry all the year round.
- Install conveniently:The length of the Velcro is 1 / 2 of the vertical side, which is enough for the wire tube to pass freely.And the adhesive force of Velcro makes the pipe and electrical connection fit closely.
- Add security:For further safety,the adjustable drawstring fix the cover firmly on the unit and keeps the central ac cover in place while windy.
- 【Sturdy AC Cover】 Fits outdoor square air conditioner unit up to 36”W x 36”D x 39”H
- 【100% Waterproof Material】Made of 600D rip-resistant fabric with waterproof PVC coating keeps your table against rain, snow, sun, dirt, etc.
- 【Excellent Breathability】36 inch extra-large air mesh vents promote airflow beneath the cover to reduce moisture, helping prevent rust and corrosion
- 【Convenient Design】There is a 4-inch slit in the bottom that allows the wiring and tubing to go through
- 【Anti-wind Design & Warranty】Adjustable draw-cord locking straps provide a customizable fit with exceptional security in the windiest conditions. Warranty: 24-month limited warranty
- ❄WATER-RESISTANT AIR CONDITIONER COVER: Made with 210D polyester oxford water-resistant top fabric. Won't crack in cold or hot weather.
- 💧EASY TO USE AND CLEAN: This air conditioner cover is also easy fold to store when you do not need to use it. black AC cover for outside is more resistant to dirt. Just wipe down with a damp cloth.
- ☀PROTECTING OUTSIDE A/C UNITS: Structured air vents keep moisture from building up inside the unit. Waterproof backing keeps your air conditioner dry while elastic hem cords move easily through a special channel for a snug fit to protect your outdoor Air Conditioner from natural damage.
- 🌧SUITABLE FOR ALL SEASONS: Protect your air conditioner unit from rain, sun damage, snow, debris buildup, leaves, pine needles and etc, It provides strong protection for your outdoor Air Conditioner while preventing dust and dirt from entering the AC cover outdoors.
- 🌤100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Our customers are our number one priority. If you are not delighted with your purchase, please feel free to contact us,we will refund your money.
- AC Covers DO NOT go to bottom of ac unit: Helping to prevent condensation, rust and nesting critters
- High Durability, Heavy-weight Fleece-lined Outdoor Graded Vinyl. UV and Fade Resistant
- See instructions below for providing Model/Product number (do NOT use paperwork)
- AC Cover Will NOT Blow Off Due to its Custom Fit and Design
- MADE in the USA. AC Unit Cover with 3-Year Guarantee-Full Warranty on our AC Covers. Est 1988
- Premium A/C Cover - cover the top of A/C unit, size 28”x 28”. US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
- Double Protectioin - made from heavy duty, with UV-stabilized coating and Waterproof laminated backing for winter
- Ventilation - allows the sides of the unit to breathe, preventing moisture and condensation build up.
- Reduce Maintenance Costs - keeping the ice, snow, leaves, twigs, branches out of the center. minimize electrical failures.
- Breezy Installation - easy to fasten it in place with 4 bungee cords, won’t blow away even in blustery winter weather
Covermates Air Conditioner Cover – Light Weight Material, Weather Resistant, Elastic Hem, AC & Equipment-Charcoal
Merchandise Description
Our Covermates Basic selection correctly blends functionality and worth with out compromising type.
Commercial 12-gauge Vinyl Water-resistant polyester lining for extra defense Mesh vents promote airflow UV-ray and fade resistant for several years of defense 360° elastic hems for additional security and a customized suit look Double-stitched seams to prevent grime, dust, and h2o harm
Our #1 greatest-advertising assortment, the Covermates Elite selection set the common for style and design and features.
300 denier polyester PVC-cost-free water resistant backing Mesh vents encourage airflow360° elastic hems for extra security and a personalized healthy glance Dual buckle straps supply additional safety Drawcord locking procedure permits for a tighter in shape
Our Covermates Ultima collection are engineered from top quality components and specialist craftsmanship.
300-denier option-dyed polyester Top-quality UV and fade-resistance PVC-cost-free polyurethane backing is 2x a lot more drinking water-resistant 360° elastic hems for added safety and a customized healthy appear 4 buckle straps provide extra protection Drawcord locking procedure lets for a tighter suit Protected mesh vents boost airflowRot-resistant thread and rust-totally free hardware
Durable Capabilities: Elastic hem with major duty buckle strap for safe suit and windy problems, double stitched seams for more sturdiness, mesh vent promotes breathability, and protection from particles and water injury
Tricky Material: Designed from 300D stock–dyed polyester
Satisfaction Guarantee: 3-yr maker warranty
Cover Dimensions: 24W x 24D x 30H
Leaving your outdoor investments unprotected can guide to severe injury Shield your AC with our ideal promoting material, excellent for regions with reasonable rain, snow, sunlight, humidity, and wind