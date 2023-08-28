Top 10 Best computer chair mat carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Marvelux 48″ x 51″ Rectangular Polycarbonate (PC) Transparent Carpet Protector for Low, Standard and Medium Pile Carpets



Manufactured from 100% pure polycarbonate, Marvelux polycarbonate chair mats are designed to provide the ultimate protection to low, standard and medium pile carpets. Polycarbonate is the toughest, most durable and reliable floor protection material, perfect for protecting your carpet!

Marvelux chair mats are manufactured in the United Kingdom, using the highest grade of pure polycarbonate. This means that our chair mats can be produced thinner, yet provide improved durability, rigidity and surface protection than thicker polycarbonate marketed chair mats on the market – often these are manufactured using plasticizers that ultimately creates an inferior product and requires the chair mats to be thicker, yet is less durable than Marvelux.

At Chair Mats Ltd, we offer a comprehensive range of chair mats for the home and office at outstanding prices. Whether you are looking for a budget or top of the range specification, we are committed to supplying our customers with the highest quality surface protection to make your everyday tasks that bit easier.

The Ultimate Carpet Protection

Without a chair mat carpets can easily become worn and severely damaged from chair wheels and castors. This can be expensive to repair and may even require you to replace your entire carpet.

The studded underside of our rigid polycarbonate chair mat has been expertly engineered so that the studs are an optimum length and shape to effectively keep the chair mat in place without damaging your carpet or underlay, while providing the ultimate protection to your carpet.

Chair mats with longer or sharper grippers not only pose a health and safety hazard, but over time will cause noticeable damage to your carpet and underlay.

Under the correct application and care this long-lasting polycarbonate chair mat will not curl, discolour, dimple or smell, and is highly crack resistant. You can rest assured that Marvelux chair mats will provide the ultimate carpet protection!

We recommend periodically adjusting your chair mat position to prevent the build-up of trapped dust and moisture which can occur in certain environments.

High Impact Strength for Ergonomic Gliding

Proven to reduce leg fatigue, our polycarbonate chair mats are ergonomically designed with a rigid smooth glide surface to provide easy movement, taking the strain off your back, knees and legs.

The lightly embossed yet smooth surface of the chair mat allows your chair to glide around effortlessly, but has sufficient grip to ensure controlled movement and prevent the chair from slipping and skidding, as well as protecting the surface from scratches.

Highly transparent and subtle, Marvelux chair mats blend seamlessly into any environment and the elegance of your carpet will remain visible whilst it is protected.

Chair mats with a completely clear and smooth surface will not provide sufficient grip and chairs can easily skid. They scratch and tarnish easily, providing an unattractive finish even through light use, unlike Marvelux chair mats that have been durably designed to stand the test of time!

Our Marvelux 100% pure polycarbonate chair mat is the most durable and reliable floor protection solution. Designed for light, medium and heavy use, it is the perfect chair mat for both home and business use.

This chair mat is specifically designed for low, standard and medium pile carpets (up to 1/2” thick). For carpet tiles and very low pile carpets, we recommend our PVC chair mats. For use on hard floors, you will require a chair mat with a smooth back.

Please note: Production tolerances +/-5%. Measurements rounded to nearest inch.

Suitable for low, standard and medium pile carpets (up to 1/2″).



The studded/gripper side of the chair mat is designed to be placed onto the carpet so that it holds the mat in place without damaging your carpet and underlay. Please note: the degree of “stay-put” will vary depending on the weave structure of your carpet.

Easy to clean

Suitable for underfloor heating

Sound absorbent

Extremely durable polycarbonate

Highly crack resistant

Effective carpet protection

Rigid smooth glide surface

Designed for light/medium/heavy use

Our small size chair mats (30” x 48” and 36” x 48”) are shipped flat and our larger sizes (47″ x 53″, 48” x 51” and 48” x 60”) are shipped rolled.

Once unrolled, polycarbonate chair mats should revert to their flat state almost instantly.

Our polycarbonate carpet chair mats are available in rectangular and lipped shapes. We also supply chair mats for carpet tiles, plush pile carpets and hard floors.

To ensure that you receive a genuine Marvelux polycarbonate chair mat, please ensure you buy from Chair Mats Ltd. This item will be shipped flat.

