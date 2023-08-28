Top 10 Best computer chair mat carpet Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Marvelux 48″ x 51″ Heavy Duty Polycarbonate Office Chair Mat for Low, Standard and Medium Pile Carpeted Floors | Rectangular Transparent Carpet Protector | Multiple Sizes
- For low pile carpet: Designed with a smooth top surface for easy chair movement and a cleated backing to grip carpet up to 1/4 (0. 25) of an inch thick
- Product DETAILS: 36 X 48 inch chair mat with Lip, suitable for small to mid-size work areas such as an apartment, dorm, or home office – packaged in a cylinder for shipping stability and lays flat once unrolled
- Blends with your décor: Designed with industry leading clarity to seamlessly fade into your floors
- Product sustainably sourced from recycled materials. Coverage Area- 12 square feet
- 1 Year : backed by a 1 year limited that s chair mats are free from defects in material and workmanship, limited to replacements and specifically excludes special or consequential damages
- Chair mat protects carpet flooring from your rolling desk chair; transparent protective floor mat allows your carpet color to show through so that it blends seamlessly in any office space
- Featuring an anti-skid top surface and a gripping surface underneath, the office chair roller mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile to prevent stains, dirt, caster marks, and more
- 36" x 48" durable plastic protective mat is equipped with ramped edges for a smooth transition from floor to mat and easy off/on rolling
- With a unique extended lip, this 2.2 mm thick desk chair mat provides under desk coverage and keeps your computer chair stable
- Please review the unboxing tips and instructions image for best results with our easy-flattening process. Note, mat arrives rolled and the uncurling process may take up to 72 hours. Not intended for use on hard floors
- Slip Resistant Design: this mat is uniquely designed to stay in place on your low pile rug; featuring a studded, spiked underside, it stays securely in place on most carpets so it won’t slip or slide; before using mat, test with foot to ensure it is securely in place and doesn’t move
- Won’t Bend or Crack: this heavy duty sturdy design is incredibly durable and meant to last for years; at over 3 millimeters thick, it won’t bend or curl over time and will resist scratching, ripping, and breaking; because of the high standards put in place, the mat is extremely solid and is not prone to leaving divots from chair wheels
- Easiest Gliding: constructed from heavy duty material, this chair mat allows your chair wheels to glide seamlessly on top of its strong, sturdy surface without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations and divots
- Added Protection for Carpets: help protect your rug from snags, marks, and overall wear and tear; since the chair mat is so thick, it adds a double layer of protection to help keep your carpet looking as good as new; works on medium to low pile rugs up to ¾ inches high
- Semi Transparent Design: the transparent design of the mat means you don’t have to cover up your beautiful floors allowing for a seamless look throughout your home or office; mat measures 36 by 48 inches with a lip for under your desk; please note mat ships flat
- MAT UNCURLING takes 48-72 hours. Please review the easy process in the image carousel.
- CHAIR MAT protects your carpet and flooring from surface friction from your desk chair wheels. The transparent chair mat allows flooring colors to show through the mat.
- 1/4" THICK CARPET PILE is the ideal pile for this chair mat. The gripper-back surface of the mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile.
- EXTENDED LIP allows for under desk coverage. This chair mat for carpets measures 36" x 48" and is 2.2 mm thick.
- RAMPED EDGES that allow for easy off/on rolling.
- Specifications: 47inch x 35inch x 0.2inch (length x width x height), weighing about 14LB. the thickest and heaviest compared to other chair mats of the same size.
- Dual Purpose: Suitable for carpet or hard floor, it is made of hard material, and it cannot be folded or curled, completely flat, similar to glass chair mat, but more durable heavy duty than glass mat.
- Transparency: As crystal-clear as glass, the hard floor or carpet pattern can be clearly seen through MuArts upgrade version chair mat.
- Heavy Duty and Durable: 0.2 inch thick, weighing about 14LB, It is made from non-toxic and odorless special material, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure.
- Peace of Mind Included: Every purchase includes our worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support. If you have any questions, Boyou Office Direct friendly customer service team will be more than happy to help out.
- 🌟【Premium Quality and Eco-Friendly Material】The chair mat size is 55x35 inches. It is made of 100% polyester fibre, white non-woven fabric, and glue layer PE film. 100% recyclable materials to keep your healthy indoor environment. No folding, non-curling, non-fading, odourless, pet friendly, non-toxic. This chair mat is designed for HARD FLOOR only, not for carpet. NOTE: Please tear off the PE film on the back before use.
- 🌟【Non-slip & Move Steadily】The back of chair mat is made of upgraded version adsorbed material, ultra non-slip. So when using it, be sure to tear off the film on the back and stick it firmly on the hard floor to prevent it from bunching up. NOTE：This chair mat can only be used on HARD FLOOR, not on carpet. And the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet. This kind of material will make the office chair roll steadily on the chair mat and not roll out too fast.
- 🌟【Effectively HARD FLOOR Protector】The floor mat prevents wear and tear on your wheels or floor, such as hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum floors (NOT suitable for any carpets or half rug), and prolong their service life. It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair, even playing games or working at night will not affect the others. PLEASE NOTE: This is a carpeted chair mat, not plastic or rubber. And there is an adhesive layer on the back, It doesn't have any residue.
- 🌟【Easy to Use & Clean】Please ensure the chair mat and floor are completely dry and clean, tear off the film on the back, and put it on the floor, press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor. If it is used again, the adsorption effect will not be weakened. If the surface of the chair mat is dirty, you can use the vacuum cleaner directly or put it in the washing machine to clean. Looks great and the perfect match to any office/desk.
- 🌟【Freely Cuttable & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee】You can cut it into any shape you need, such as a living room chair mat, a kitchen desk mat or a fitness equipment floor mat. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us, we will give you a response within 24 hours., we will provide 1 year warranty, replacement, or refund service.(even if outside the Amazon return window)
- Designed for HARD FLOOR surfaces only. No gripper. Transparent surface, anti-slide coating on the underside which is designed to keep them firmly in place while in use. Please put the smooth side facing down, the rough side is up.
- No Phthalate, No Toxins, No Cadmium, No Tin and No Lead. keep a healthy indoor environment while give your floor and furniture the best protection.
- This PVC chair mat is ergonomically designed to provide added ease of movement, it's very flexible, which proven to reduce leg fatigue by taking the strain off your legs. you can choose the Rectangle one or the one with lip as you like
- Effectively helps to prevent damage to hard flooring caused by your office chair casters or wheels. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor
- Multipurpose Use: ChairMat, Wood Floor protector,Computer/Office Mat. Suitable for hard floors including vinyl, stone, tile, wood, laminate and concrete. Not recommended for carpet, please see our carpet mat if you need.
- Stays in place: This plastic mat lets you twist, slide, and turn your chair without the worry of slippage
- Protects carpeting: Keep low pile carpets from damage with a protective floor mat made of strong, and durable polypropylene
- Safe and healthy: Polypropylene is a thermoplastic, flexible polymer used in many common household items
- Improve comfort: People who spend long hours laboring at a desk may sustain pain from an aching back or stiff neck. Rolling and fidgeting are common efforts to get comfortable. A non-skid floor mat can help you move about
- Oversized: This easy-glide PVC mat complements your favorite computer chair easily, regardless of seat size, and it measures 47.5 long x 35.5 inches wide x .1 tall (121.9 x 91.1 centimeters)
- Scratch-resistant material ensures long-lasting smoothness and protection
- Durable construction supports up to 1,000 lb.
- Easy-to-clean design allows quick, simple upkeep
- For use on any and every floor type
- Covered by a 5 Year Warranty
- PERFECT FOR HARD FLOORS: Protect your flooring from scratches and dust of any kind with this perfect office floor mat for hardwood floors, tile, laminate, vinyl, concrete, and linoleum. The office chair mat is designed for Hard Floors.
- SAFE FOR YOUR HOME: The chair mat is no BPA & phthalate for a healthy indoor environment. It is 100% pure polyethylene chair mat. Rest assured you are buying a safe option for your home or office.
- EFFORTLESS ROLL STABLE GRIP: The unique surface texture allows your office chair casters to move easily while carrying out daily tasks, but has enough grip to maintain controlled rolling so the chair doesn't skid around. Ease of rolling between tasks promotes ergonomic posture and helps to considerably reduce the risk of physical fatigue.
- SURFACE DURABILITY & FLEXIBILITY: The mat’s surface is super tough, so our office chair mat won’t be crack or shatter while protecting your office floor from damaging chair casters. Because of the mat’s strong, sturdy and solid surface, your chair’s wheels will easily glide across the mat, without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations. The desk chair mat is also flexible and can be laid flat without curling.
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Each chair mat you purchase comes with a 100% 60 DAYS RETURN SERVICE. If you are not satisfied with your chair mat, contact us directly (even if outside the Amazon return window).
Product Description
Marvelux 48″ x 51″ Rectangular Polycarbonate (PC) Transparent Carpet Protector for Low, Standard and Medium Pile Carpets
Manufactured from 100% pure polycarbonate, Marvelux polycarbonate chair mats are designed to provide the ultimate protection to low, standard and medium pile carpets. Polycarbonate is the toughest, most durable and reliable floor protection material, perfect for protecting your carpet!
Marvelux chair mats are manufactured in the United Kingdom, using the highest grade of pure polycarbonate. This means that our chair mats can be produced thinner, yet provide improved durability, rigidity and surface protection than thicker polycarbonate marketed chair mats on the market – often these are manufactured using plasticizers that ultimately creates an inferior product and requires the chair mats to be thicker, yet is less durable than Marvelux.
At Chair Mats Ltd, we offer a comprehensive range of chair mats for the home and office at outstanding prices. Whether you are looking for a budget or top of the range specification, we are committed to supplying our customers with the highest quality surface protection to make your everyday tasks that bit easier.
The Ultimate Carpet Protection
Without a chair mat carpets can easily become worn and severely damaged from chair wheels and castors. This can be expensive to repair and may even require you to replace your entire carpet.
The studded underside of our rigid polycarbonate chair mat has been expertly engineered so that the studs are an optimum length and shape to effectively keep the chair mat in place without damaging your carpet or underlay, while providing the ultimate protection to your carpet.
Chair mats with longer or sharper grippers not only pose a health and safety hazard, but over time will cause noticeable damage to your carpet and underlay.
Under the correct application and care this long-lasting polycarbonate chair mat will not curl, discolour, dimple or smell, and is highly crack resistant. You can rest assured that Marvelux chair mats will provide the ultimate carpet protection!
We recommend periodically adjusting your chair mat position to prevent the build-up of trapped dust and moisture which can occur in certain environments.
High Impact Strength for Ergonomic Gliding
Proven to reduce leg fatigue, our polycarbonate chair mats are ergonomically designed with a rigid smooth glide surface to provide easy movement, taking the strain off your back, knees and legs.
The lightly embossed yet smooth surface of the chair mat allows your chair to glide around effortlessly, but has sufficient grip to ensure controlled movement and prevent the chair from slipping and skidding, as well as protecting the surface from scratches.
Highly transparent and subtle, Marvelux chair mats blend seamlessly into any environment and the elegance of your carpet will remain visible whilst it is protected.
Chair mats with a completely clear and smooth surface will not provide sufficient grip and chairs can easily skid. They scratch and tarnish easily, providing an unattractive finish even through light use, unlike Marvelux chair mats that have been durably designed to stand the test of time!
Our Marvelux 100% pure polycarbonate chair mat is the most durable and reliable floor protection solution. Designed for light, medium and heavy use, it is the perfect chair mat for both home and business use.
This chair mat is specifically designed for low, standard and medium pile carpets (up to 1/2” thick). For carpet tiles and very low pile carpets, we recommend our PVC chair mats. For use on hard floors, you will require a chair mat with a smooth back.
Please note: Production tolerances +/-5%. Measurements rounded to nearest inch.
Suitable for low, standard and medium pile carpets (up to 1/2″).
The studded/gripper side of the chair mat is designed to be placed onto the carpet so that it holds the mat in place without damaging your carpet and underlay. Please note: the degree of “stay-put” will vary depending on the weave structure of your carpet.
Easy to clean
Suitable for underfloor heating
Sound absorbent
Extremely durable polycarbonate
Highly crack resistant
Effective carpet protection
Rigid smooth glide surface
Designed for light/medium/heavy use
Our small size chair mats (30” x 48” and 36” x 48”) are shipped flat and our larger sizes (47″ x 53″, 48” x 51” and 48” x 60”) are shipped rolled.
Once unrolled, polycarbonate chair mats should revert to their flat state almost instantly.
Our polycarbonate carpet chair mats are available in rectangular and lipped shapes. We also supply chair mats for carpet tiles, plush pile carpets and hard floors.
To ensure that you receive a genuine Marvelux polycarbonate chair mat, please ensure you buy from Chair Mats Ltd. This item will be shipped flat.
100% PURE POLYCARBONATE CARPET CHAIR MAT FOR LIGHT/MEDIUM/HEAVY USE – 48″ x 51″ – Tough, durable premium chair mat provides the ultimate carpet protection. Rectangle shape perfect for use under office desks. Suitable for low, standard and medium pile carpets (up to 1/2″ thick).
HIGH IMPACT STRENGTH FOR ERGONOMIC GLIDING – Durable polycarbonate chair mat with a smooth easy glide surface to provide added ease of movement, which is proven to reduce leg fatigue by taking the strain off your legs. The floor mat’s rigid surface will not dip or cup throughout its lifespan.
PREMIUM STUDDED BACK COMPUTER CHAIR MAT – Expertly designed studs provide effective grip to keep the rug firmly in place, whilst preventing damage to low, standard and medium pile carpet that can be caused by your rolling office chair casters or wheels.
SAFE & FAMILY FRIENDLY MAT – No Odor, No Toxins, No Cadmium, No Tin and No Lead. Our long lasting clear polycarbonate chair mats are easy to maintain – simply clean the pad with warm soapy water, no harsh chemicals required.
SHIPPED ROLLED – Our small size chairmats (30″ x 48″ and 36″ x 48″) are shipped flat and our larger carpet protectors (48” x 51”, 47″ x 53″ and 48” x 60”) are shipped rolled. Polycarbonate chairmats should revert to their flat state almost instantly.