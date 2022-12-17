Top 10 Best composite safety shoes for women Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] the 589v1 is for those people on the lookout for security and comfort in a silhouette that can be worn from the task website to the road. Showcasing a composite toe cap, slip resistant outsole and electrical hazard security, this shoe would make gentle get the job done of any work

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎12.4 x 7.8 x 4.61 inches 1.01 Lbs

Product design number‏:‎WID589T1

Department‏:‎Womens

Day First Available‏:‎July 3, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎New Harmony

ASIN‏:‎B01MTYXGVP

Imported

Rubber sole

Composite toe cap

Slip-resistant outsole

Electrical hazard protectoin

So you had known what is the best composite safety shoes for women in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.