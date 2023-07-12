Top 10 Best compact portable air conditioner and heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specification

Color: WhiteItem Size: 7.8 x 6.2 x 6.2 inch (L*W*H)Item Weight: 2.6lbs (1179 g)Package: Table fanManual instructionCharger

TKLake 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner



Say goodbye to hot summer days!

1. Portable air conditioner is designed for personal use only and does not cool rooms.

2. 2023 upgrade innovative cooling technology, use ice tray instead of filters. No filters means not moldy and need’t replaced—- traditional air coolers use fliters purify the air, but after a few months, the fliters will gets black and slimy, Breeding bacteria.

Please fill the ice tray with water and put it into the freezer layer of the refrigerator, and install it into the air cooler after it is completely frozen

When water freezes, its volume will expand. please add 80% Water in the Ice lattice, do not Full Filled.

Makes Your Feel Better



Cools & Wakefulness

Cater to your brain’s sleep needs – – create a cool temperature. TKLake is the key for a good night sleep.

Anti-fatigue

Improve your comfort and keeping your minds clear and ready to tackle the tasks for the day.

Fog-free humidification

When you are breathing the pure moist air you feel yourself full of strength and longer.

Let Your Life Easier



Whisper Quiet

Ideal atmosphere for your next meditation or stretching

Light & Convenient

Help the environment by using portable energy efficient AC

3 Speed Adjustable

Give you perfect temperature for maximum concentration anywhere you go