Top 10 Best commercial tankless water heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated commercial tankless water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
SaleBestseller No. 2
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 18 KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
SaleBestseller No. 3
EcoSmart ECO 27 Tankless Water Heater, Electric, 27-kW - Quantity 1, 17 x 17 x 3.5
- Endless on-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
SaleBestseller No. 4
Eccotemp FVI12-LP Liquid Propane Gas Tankless Water Heaters, White
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
- For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
- Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
- Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.Minimum 0.65 GPM flow rate
SaleBestseller No. 5
Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater
- Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- Manufactured in United States
- Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT
- Required Breaker:4 x 40 A
SaleBestseller No. 6
EcoSmart ECO 8 Tankless Water Heater, Electric, 8-kW - Quantity 1
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
Bestseller No. 7
Rinnai V65eP Non-Condensing Propane Tankless Water Heater, Outdoor Installation, Up to 6.5 GPM
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater only heats when necessary to conserve energy; For the latest in non-condensing technology and a cleaner layout that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160eP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 6.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Enhanced scale detection helps prevent serious, long-term damage to unit; Includes 15-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
SaleBestseller No. 8
Ecosmart ECO 24 24 KW at 240-Volt Electric Tankless Water Heater with Patented Self Modulating Technology, 17 x 17 x 3.5
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
SaleBestseller No. 9
Ecosmart POU 3.5 Point of Use Electric Tankless Water Heater, [email protected], 6 x 11 x 3 Inch
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
Bestseller No. 10
Eccotemp i12-LP Water Heater, 4 GPM, Black
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
Our Best Choice: EZ-Fluid 36″ Yellow Epoxy Coated 3/4″MIP x 3/4″FIP (1″OD) High Flow,Hight Btu Full Port Gas Flex Line,Flexible Gas Connector Hose Supply For Commercial,Residential Tankless Water Heater(1
Our rating: (4.3 / 5)
[ad_1] EZ-FLIUD gas connectors are CSA certified to ANSI Z21.24 CSA/CGA 6.10 Standard connectors for fuel appliance and ANSI Z21.75 CSA/CGA 6.27 Standard Connectors for outside gasoline equipment and made households. The corrosion-resistant yellow coating protects the product from publicity from harsh weather conditions and particular chemical substances.
EZ-Fluid Stainless Steel Corrugated Flexible Natural Gasoline Hose Connector Suppy Line Has Yellow coated polymer exterior for further protection and flexibility
EZ-Fluid (1″OD) 3/4″ MIP x 3/4″ FIP Stainless Metal Corrugated Yellow Epoxy Coated Gasoline Flex,Versatile Organic Gas Connector Hose Offer Line. CSA certified and suitable for indoor and out of doors use
Supply up to 290K btu/hr High BTU,Higher Move,Entire Flow Will come with MIP and FIP flare fittings. Matches on 3/4″ FIP Fuel valve or 3/4″ Flare x 3/4″ FIP Gasoline Valve,Male close Flare Fitting arrive with 1″ outter Thread and 3/4″ NPT interior Thread.
Application For residential/commercial tank and Fuel tankless ,Scorching drinking water Gas heater, boiler, fryer, stove,Dryer,Selection,Fuel Pipe ,Fire pit ,Grill and more
The corrosion-resistant yellow coating guards the product from exposure from harsh weather and particular chemicals