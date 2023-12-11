Top 10 Best commercial pre-rinse faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

44 Inch/111cm Flexible Stainless Pre-rinse Hose with Handle44 inch length is helped the spray valve to reach almost around sinks.

This stainless hose is width for pre rinse faucet for example as followbrand faucet Best for MS YG T&S MSTJRY IM, JZ commercial faucet as follow products:

Q1: Which spray valve can be connected with this hose?

A1: I have check most spray nozzle can be directly connected this hose.like Asin:

A2: Is this used for 20 or 25 inch commercial faucet?

Q2: Yes, you can use this for you faucet that is no problem.

Q3: How about the hose connector size?

A3: 7/8”-20 UN female connected to the faucet, 3/4-14 UN female inlet connected to the pre-rinse sprayer.

Products Detail:

Product Name: Commercial hose

Length: 44 inch (111cm)

Output Thread: 7/8″-20 UN

Input Thread: 3/4″-14 UN(more stainless side)

Material: Polished chrome plated brass end fittings and stainless steel hose

Warranty: 12months

Package Included:

1* 44” Commercial faucet stainless Hose with Heat Resistant Black Handle

1*M22 Female to 7/8 UNFF Male

4* Water Washers

Tips:

1.pre-rinse hose with 3/4”-14 UN female inlet and 7/8”-20 UN female outlet

2.Only pre-rinse hose and 4 washers and 1 M22, no faucet, no adapter

3.Make sure the washer inside the female thread before you installing.

4.12 months replacement warranty, any issue, please contact us.

Commercial Hose with Handle: Solid Brass Connector, lead free brass constructed Conical and hex connector, 44 inch commercial hose has 7/8″ -20 NPT internal thread at both ends. 4 washers are included(used between every two threads). Suitable for wall-mounted and deck-mounted commercial pre-rinse faucets. Please confirm that your faucet is suitable for this hose before ordering.

Perfect Replacement Parts: ideal for 36″,42″,44″,and 47″ commercial faucets in food and industry. Our pre-rinse hose much longer than original one. So it is a good OEM replacement part of commercial faucet,For example, the commercial faucet of COOLWEST MS KWODE and other brands.

Health EPDM Inner Design: 44″ flexible stainless steel hose with heat resistant black handle, inner pipe made of non-toxic, odorless EPDM material, high pressure resistance. Healthy and environment protection.Exterior tubing is made from stainless steel, lead free material, ensuring quality and longevity.

Easy to Replace the Old One: no need tools just use your hand to install it. Pay attention that full stainless side is for faucet the short one is for spray valve(as shown in figure 4), and this stainless hose can directly connected with sprayer valve (B0921C6TBH) use.(make sure washers inside the female thread to avoid leakage)

12 Months Replacement Warranty: Only 44 inch flexible hose with handle and 4 washers inside and M22*1 female to 7/8 UNEF male, no faucet, no adapter, 12 months replacement warranty (any issue, please contact us from your order, we will reply and fix your concerns in 24 hours).