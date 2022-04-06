Top 10 Best commercial cool air conditioner parts Reviews

Top 10 Rated commercial cool air conditioner parts in 2022 Comparison Table
- It is an OEM Parts, # AC-1945-04
- Works on some models of Haier, Amana, Danby and Whirlpool,see product descriptions(Please check before you buy)
- Portable AC Hose Connector/ Coupling, Fitting-Nozzle
- The end of 5.25" diameter can connect to 5" diameter exhaust hose
- Excellent Quality
- 👍【BEFORE YOU BUY】 Step 1 - Make sure your original hose diameter is 5 inches from outer edge to outer edge. Step 2 - Make sure your original hose has a clockwise threading direction. Please double check the diameter and screw direction on pictures 2 and 3 before purchase.
- 👍【EXPANDABLE HOSE】 The shortened length of the hose is 16 inches. You can extend the hose up to 78 inches. TURBRO replacement exhaust hoses are longer than most original hoses, making them more flexible for use in large areas.
- 👍【EASY INSTALLATION】 Fully expand the end of the hose, align with the coupler, and rotate the coupler clockwise to twist onto the hose. Repeat on the other end of the hose to attach to the second coupler. (Refer to pictures 3 and 4).
- 👍【UNIVERSAL & DURABLE DESIGN】 TURBRO exhaust hoses are sturdy and long-lasting with no nasty chemical odors, making them a good replacement for your cracked portable AC exhaust hose. Our hose fits most popular portable AC models that use a 5-inch diameter hose, such as Amana,Whynter, Honeywell, LG, Delonghi, Haier, Whirlpool, Sharp and more.
- 👍【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】 Don’t know how to choose the correct size? Worried about installation? Receive a defective item? For any issues or concerns, you can easily contact us on Amazon or directly via our brand's official service email.
- [REDESIGNED APP] With the redesigned Della+ app, you can adjust the temperature setting from anywhere within range. While you're relaxing at home, you can adjust the temperature without getting up off the couch.
- [WORKS IN ANY SPACE] Ideal for indoor use, this fan will cool down your bedroom, living room, apartment, condo or office.
- [SMART CONTROLS] You can adjust the temperature on the go with the convenient DELLA app. This makes it easy to cool your space when you're on your way home, and it's also convenient for times when you forget to shut things off before leaving the house.
- [SELF-EVAPORATION TECHNOLOGY] This air conditioner is designed with self-evaporation technology, so there is no bucket to empty.
- [COOL YOUR ROOM] This convenient, portable air conditioning unit provides cool air and dehumidifying for spaces up to 700 square feet. This freestanding fan is ideal for warm weather days or for any room with poor ventilation.
- [ENERGY EFFICIENT COOLING] This 12,000 BTU/h, 19 SEER, 115V, 8 HSPF, AHRI Certified pre-charged air conditioner and heater unit features a ductless mini split inverter plus system with a heat pump and dehumidification.
- [AUTOMATIC SYSTEM] This air conditioner is designed with several smart settings that make it easy to use: auto defrost, self-diagnosis/cleaning, I feel mode, 24 hour timer, sleep mode, eco energy saving mode, multiple fan speeds and intelligent compressor pre-heating.
- [SMART SENSOR] The unit will sense room temperature at the remote control, instead of at the indoor unit during cooling mode. It then adjusts airflow and temperature accordingly, resuling in the ultimate in personal comfort control and energy savings.
- [QUIET OPERATION] This air conditioner is ultra silent at only 30-41 dBa. The unit provides equal airflow in every part of your room and can adjust to 60-90 degrees Fahrenheit to suit your comforts in just a few minutes.
- [AMPLE COVERAGE] This unit provides cooling and heating for up to 750 square feet and is able to work in environments as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Full installation kit 16.4 ft included.
- [ENERGY EFFICIENT COOLING] This 12000 BTU/h, 17 SEER, 208-230, 9 HSPF, AHRI Certified pre-charged air conditioner and heater unit features a ductless mini split inverter plus system with a heat pump and dehumidification.
- [AMPLE COVERAGE] This unit provides cooling and heating for up to 750 square feet and is able to work in environments as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Full installation kit included.
- EASY COOL - The Midea Portable Air Conditioner, ASHRAE rating 8,000 BTU (5300 BTU 2017 SACC standard) delivers fast, effective cooling for spaces Up to 150 square feet while simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION - Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control (batteries included) to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-90°F and has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification, fan only.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 26.5-48“), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin. An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- WASHABLE AIR FILTER - To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs. We recommend you clean the filter every week of operation in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.
- WORLDWIDE - Midea is the world’s largest provider of air conditioning products. As a testament to our dedication to quality, we offer a one year parts and labor on this product
- 3 IN 1 COMFORT - The Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner unit has three modes to help your house, apartment, office, or room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool a space up to 550 sq. ft. quickly, circulate air with its 3-speed fan, or reduce humidity utilizing the dehumidifier mode.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT - The EasyCool window air conditioner is Energy Star certified to help save you money throughout the year. There are also multiple custom settings to help you be even more energy-efficient like Eco mode and an EasyTimer feature to program a schedule that fits your needs.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. The intuitive LED display and remote control (batteries included) allow easy setting of time, temperature, and mode from across the room. The removable and reusable air filter protects your family and living space from dust and pet hairs.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Install easily in your home or apartment's existing window frame (23"-36"x14"). All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Installation instructions are simple and setting it up is a breeze.
- WORLDWIDE LEADER - Midea is the world’s #1 air treatment brand with a motto to help make customers feel at home with each of their products. As a testament to our dedication to quality and our customers, we offer one-year parts and labor warranty on this product.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 5,950 BTU DOE (12,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.1 x 13.8 x 28.1 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, Auto Water Evaporation
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 300 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- Wi-Fi ready connected room air conditioner with Frigidaire Smart App for mobile operation
- 2017 Energy Star: 12.0 Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER)
- 10,000 BTUs cools up to a 450 square foot room with 3 pints per hour dehumidification
- Use your smart device to turn the unit on or off, change temerature, control modes and adapt fan speeds
- Schedule room temperature while you are away and cool your room before you return home for instant comfort
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 53dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED: This air conditioner has met the high standards of the energy star program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds with auto cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 350 Square Feet: LW8016ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (14' X 25')
Our Best Choice: 5304479274 Room Air Conditioner Hose-to-Window Adapter Genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) part
[ad_1] Real Original Gear Maker (OEM) pieces! This hose-to-window adapter (aspect range 5304479274) is for space air conditioners. Hose-to-window adapter 5304479274 attaches the exhaust hose to the exhaust monitor of the window exhaust panel. Abide by the guidance in the owner’s guide or installation information when setting up this section. For Frigidaire.
This portion is compatible with models such as CRA11EPT110,CRA11EPT111,FRA12EPT114,FRA12EPT115,CRA073PU115,CRA073PU113,CRA073PU114,CRA073PU112,CRA053PU10,CRA053PU11,CRA123PT111,CRA123PT110,FRA053PU115,FRA053PU114,FRA053PU113,FRA053PU112,CRA09EPT10,CRA09EPT11,FRA123PT10,FRA123PT11,CPA123DU113,FRA093PT10,FRA07EPU10,FRA093PT11,FRA07EPU11,CPA123DU110,CPA123DU111,CPA123DU112,FRA12EPT10,FRA12EPT11,CRA07EPU10,CRA07EPU11,CRA12EPT115,FRA113PT111,CRA12EPT114,FRA113PT110,CRA12EPT111,FRA09EPT10,CRA12EPT110
Hose-to-window adapter 5304479274 attaches the exhaust hose to the exhaust display screen of the window exhaust panel
Legitimate Primary Gear Producer (OEM) portion.
This hose-to-window adapter (aspect quantity 5304479274) is for room air conditioners
Stick to the recommendations in the owner’s handbook or set up guideline when putting in this section