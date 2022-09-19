Top 10 Best commercial carpet cleaner machine Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Unique design and style functions 3 vacuum motors. This Carpet extractor is tranquil, powerful and responsible workhorse. JANILINK 500 psi Carpet Extractor is powerful more than enough to cleanse any home dimensions with three 2-stage significant general performance motors offering you a large cfm of 228″ of raise, 500 psi pump and 11 gallon remedy tank paired with a 13 gallon restoration tank.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎40 x 32 x 48 inches 135 Lbs .

Merchandise product number‏:‎720096JL_Package

Day 1st Available‏:‎July 31, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎Janilink

ASIN‏:‎B01338D0CA

Three 2-phase vacuum motors for particularly impressive suction ability. 3 High quality Vacuum Motors x 2 Levels (Every Motor) = Complete 6 levels

228 inch of drinking water lifting electricity (19ft) : Just about Truck Mount Energy, But It’s Portable!

Two drinking water heaters, heats up pretty quickly and adds even much more cleansing ability although sanitizing the space

Event Promotion : Now it Comes with $200 Well worth Critical Instruments | *Freight Transport on pallet **Make sure you see photographs for far more in-depth information**