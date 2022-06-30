Top 10 Best collapsible over the sink colander Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Rinse the fruit

These collapsible strainers can be used to clean many kinds of fruits, such as apples, pears, strawberries, grapes, berries, blueberries, cherries, avocados, mangos, lemons, etc.

Rinse the vegetables

It can be used to clean different kinds of vegetables, such as tomatoes, onions, lettuce, green peppers, carrots, corn, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, olive leaves, broccoli, peas, etc.

Drain the pasta

It can be used to drain the pasta when you want to make a bowl of it. The high-quality silicone material allows them to withstand temperatures upto 175°F.

Dishwasher safe

These foldable drain baskets can be put into the dishwasher for washing if you don’t want to wash it by hand. They can withstand a certain degree of lifting without breaking or deforming.

Gjzozohd’s story

Gjzozohd is a brand that focuses on kitchen products, only for making better products and protect your diet, to make your kitchen work to be easier. Although we have just started, we will do better day by day.

Quality materials



Materials

Our collapsible colander is made of safe and healthy silicone material, no BPA, no peculiar smell, so it will not have any impact on your health.

Questions you may be concerned about

1. Do not put it in an oven, microwave, etc. Where the temperature is too high.

2. Collapsible colander set cannot be used to rinse rice.

3. It can not be used to steam vegetables cause high temperature will melt it.

4. Our collapsible colander is safe to put in the dishwasher.

Feet at the bottom

There are four small feet on the bottom, you can drain the water from the vegetables or fruits without lifting the colander, and more stable on the table.

Hook design

The handle on the side and the hollow design not only make it easy to carry, but also can be placed on the sink. You can hang it on the wall with a hook when you don’t need to use it.

Side drain hole

There are drainage holes on the side and bottom to make the drainage effect better, allowing you to drain the food in a shorter time.

blue collapsible colander



Product Details and Care

Materials: BPA Free Silicone body, Plastic base

Size：9.6 in*7.9 in（Small）12 in*9.5 in（Big）

Collapsed height: 1.3 in (Small) 1.6 in (Big)

Expanded height: 3.3 in (Small) 4 in（Big）

grey collapsible colander



【Multi Function】Our collapsible colander can be used to clean and dry most foods, such as pasta, salad leaves, potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, meat, etc.

【Space saving】Our collapsible colander is less than 1.5 feet in size after being folded, and convenient to place in any cabinet, drawer, etc., which greatly saves your space. An ideal choice for your camping and RV trip.

【Safe Material】Our collapsible colander is made of safe and healthy silicone material, no BPA, no peculiar smell, so it will not have any impact on your health. However, please pay attention that its high temperature resistance limit is 175℉, so please do not put it in the oven and other places where the temperature is too high.

【Ingenious Design】Ergonomically designed plastic handles and large hollowed-out side and bottom with evenly distributed drainage holes make it easier to drain excess water, oil or unhealthy fat than traditional hollowed-out bottom design.

【Quality Service】We attach great importance to the user experience. If you encountered any problem during the use of our product, you can contact Gemjia at any time within 90 days, and we will properly handle it within 24 hours. In case of quality problem, we guarantee a full refund and will send you a new collapsible colander for free.

