Top 10 Best clorox toilet wand refills Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Clorox bleach Foamier toilet Spray, authentic, disinfects 99.9% of germs and leaves your rest room sparkling clear. Run by Clorox bleach, this rest room Foamier cleaner simply cuts via filth, grime and soap scum. It also kills germs commonly discovered in the rest room these types of as Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Streptococcus pyogenes (Strep) and Trichophyton mentagrophytes (athletes foot fungus). it also gets rid of mould and mildew stains with significantly less scrubbing, so it is ideal for freshening and cleaning tubs, tile, bogs, sinks and counters. The intelligent tube technologies insures you spray every stain battling fall. Powering each sparkling clean bathroom, there is Clorox bleach Foamier toilet Spray.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Offer Dimensions‏:‎10.15 x 4.8 x 3.05 inches 1.88 Kilos

Product product number‏:‎30614

Date Initial Available‏:‎October 15, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Clorox

ASIN‏:‎B004XJMAXY

Place of Origin‏:‎USA

Domestic Shipping:This item can only be shipped to the 48 contiguous states. We regret it simply cannot be delivered to APO/FPO, Hawaii, Alaska, or Puerto Rico.Worldwide Transport:This merchandise is not eligible for intercontinental transport. Study Additional

Multi-area cleaner: promptly wipe away stains on most lavatory surfaces with a sponge or cloth as the foam penetrates and removes cleaning soap scum, filth and grime,

Bleach cleansing Spray: powerful Spray with bleach presents foam protection that simply eliminates cleaning soap scum and mold and mildew stains.Clorox Bleach Foamer is safe and sound to use in septic units

Disinfectant Spray: Intelligent tube technological innovation insures you spray just about every drop of this rest room Cleaner, no extra tilting or transferring to get the previous of your house cleansing materials,

Clorox Property cleaner: this spray Cleaner with a foaming system has trustworthy Clorox cleaning electric power to reduce any bathroom area mess