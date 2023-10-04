Top 10 Best clorox toilet bowl tablets Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Affresh washing equipment cleaner deep cleans to assist get rid of the odor-producing residues and grime that each day masses depart at the rear of. The time-launch tablets are EPA Safer Decision qualified, septic-protected and built to cleanse inside all machines, including HE (high effectiveness). use every month or just about every 30 cycles for a continually clean up equipment.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎2.5 x 4 x 6 inches 9.44 Ounces

Merchandise model number‏:‎W10501250

Day Initially Available‏:‎February 9, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Whirlpool

ASIN‏:‎B00C91Q86I

Nation of Origin‏:‎USA

Domestic Delivery:Merchandise can be delivered within U.S. International Shipping:This item is not suitable for international transport.

Foaming pill dissolves bit by bit to clear away residue

Safe and sound for all washer parts

Safe and sound on septic tanks

Package incorporates six tablets