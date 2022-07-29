Top 10 Best clorox disinfecting bathroom cleaner bleach free – 30 ounce spray bottle Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Green Works All Goal Cleaner combines highly effective cleaning overall performance with 97% in a natural way derived and plant-based components to safely deal with messes all over the workplace. This all-function cleaner cuts via grease, grime and grime with simplicity with no any severe chemical fumes or residue. It’s ideal for use on a range of surfaces together with counters, appliances, stainless steel, sealed granite, chrome, sinks and bogs, making it perfect for use in professional kitchens, colleges, workplaces, working day care centers and other business enterprise services. From Clorox Professional Options, this all reason cleaner is regarded by the U.S. EPA’s Safer Option Program. With Inexperienced Performs in a natural way derived cleansing products and solutions, you get powerful cleansing finished obviously.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Solution Dimensions‏:‎4.5 x 4.5 x 9.8 inches 4.17 Pounds

Merchandise model number‏:‎457

Date Very first Available‏:‎November 11, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎Clorox Qualified Products Company

ASIN‏:‎B004H78ZXG

Nation of Origin‏:‎USA

By natural means DERIVED CLEANER: Remove dust, grease and grime in a all set-to-use all-objective cleaner

ALL Objective CLEANER: 98% the natural way derived plant and mineral based mostly cleansing substances assistance remove stains with no severe chemical fumes or residue

Green CLEANER: All set-to-use refill helps make it straightforward to refill your spray bottle Use on numerous surfaces including counters, appliances, stainless metal seal, granite, chrome, sinks and bogs

CRUELTY Absolutely free: EPA Safer Alternative certified, created with recycled packaging and by no means examined on animals

Great FOR COMMERICAL USE: From Clorox Commercial Remedies, this all intent cleaner is best for use in workplaces, day treatment centers, schools, and other professional services