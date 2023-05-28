Top 10 Best clorox bathroom cleaner with bleach Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Clorox Disinfecting Toilet Spray cleaner is bleach- totally free and has been established to slash by dust, grime and soap scum more quickly than the top lavatory cleaner. It also kills germs typically observed in the rest room these as Salmonella choleraesuis (Salmonella), Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Rhinovirus Variety 37 and Influenza A virus (Hong Kong). This cleaner leaves behind no uninteresting residue and is best for freshening and cleaning tubs, tile, bathrooms, sinks and counters. The Sensible Tube engineering insures you spray each stain preventing drop. Guiding each individual sparkling thoroughly clean lavatory, there is Clorox Disinfecting Rest room Spray.

Item Dimensions‏:‎4.8 x 2.8 x 10.1 inches 1.33 Pounds

Product product number‏:‎044600080338

UPC‏:‎044600080338

Manufacturer‏:‎Clorox Company

ASIN‏:‎B000V5PCHU

State of Origin‏:‎China

MULTI-Surface area CLEANER: Quickly wipe away stains on most rest room surfaces with a sponge or fabric as the spray penetrates and gets rid of cleaning soap scum, filth and grime

BLEACH-Free of charge Cleansing SPRAY: Strong spray in a bleach-free of charge formula needs zero scrubbing to eliminate mildew and mildew stains

DISINFECTANT SPRAY: Clever Tube technological innovation insures you spray each individual fall of this lavatory cleaner, no much more tilting or transferring to get the previous of your dwelling cleaning materials

CLOROX Dwelling CLEANER: This bleach-free spray cleaner has trustworthy Clorox cleaning electric power to eliminate any lavatory area mess