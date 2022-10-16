Top 10 Best clean and clear rp 150 filter for pool systems Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Poolpure focuses on bringing great technologies and products to the market that truly provide the cleanest water filtration possible for the health, safety and happiness of every pool and spa owner.

How to find NSF Certification Information？

Step 1: Go to pld.iapmo.org

Step 2: Select search category: Listed Model / Additional Company

Step 3: Enter “PLF150A” in the brand name/model field

How to find a replacement cartridge for your pool or spa?

If you already know your filter cartridge’s part number or the replacement number, you can use the search the part number on our product page to quickly confirm whether the filter is compatible.

If you do not know the replacement part number for your cartridge, then choosing the right cartridge can be accomplished by measuring your existing one. Use the following steps as a guide:

1. Measure the outside diameter of the cartridge in inches (+/- 1/16).

2. Measure cartridge length from end cap to end cap (+/- 1/16). Exclude any handles or extensions.

3. Identify the correct top and bottom type. If the top and/or bottom is open, measure the inside diameter of the opening (+/- 1/16th inch). If the end cap is closed make note of its identifying features (i.e. “Handle”, “Cone”, etc.).

4. Make note of the manufacturer and model number of the filter into which the replacement cartridge will be installed.

5. Take note whether or not there is a center core (PVC pipe in center).

Specifications of PLF150A:

Length: 31 1/8”Outside Diameter: 10 1/16”Top Opening: 6″Bottom Opening: 6″Filtration Area: 150 sq. ft.Core: NO Core

POOLPURE Replacement Filter for Pool and Spa Cleaning Systems

This filter used in pools / spas made by:

American Predator | American Products | Pac Fab | Pentair Pool Products and other manufacturers

Replacement Part Numbers:

Aladdin 25005 | Baleen AK-8004 | Filbur FC-0687 | Filbur FC-0687M | Philter 10150 | Pleatco PAP150-4 | Pleatco PAP150-M4 | Pure N Clean PC-0687 | SD-00070 | SD-01088 | Unicel C-9415 | Unicel C-9415RA | OEM R173216 | OEM 59054300 | APCC7324 | R178672 | 590543 | 160317 | 160355 | 160352 | 59053800 | Pentair CC150 | Pentair CCRP 150 | Clean and Clear RP 150 | CNCRP 150/CCRP150 | Posi-Clear RP150/PXCRP150 | POOLPURE PLF150A

Note: All manufacturers’ names and part numbers remain the property of their respective holder(s) and are used for compatibility information only.

Top Quality Material

Poolpure only uses Lead-free and BPA free materials. Assure you of safe and no-worry happy times.

High Chlorine Resistance End Cap

Reinforced end caps are break resistant and are highly resistant to chemicals commonly found in pool and spa applications.

Long Service Life, Save Your Money

The Poolpure filter can be used repeatedly after proper cleaning and maintenance, which increases the service life of the pool filter and saves money.

Return & Life Time Assurance Policy

Return Policy

We offer 6-Month Return Policy Assurance!Within 30 days counted from the date of purchase, you are free to request return directly from Amazon.After 30 days return window but within 6-month counted from the date of purchase, you are still eligible to initiate a return request by simply contacting us.

Product Life Time Assurance Policy

Product Life Time Assurance on Every Filter Confirmed with Defects in Material and Workmanship Within Each Filter’s 1-year Service Life.If your order contains multiple filter units, each filter has its own 1-year product assurance counted from the date of using.For any defects confirmed due to materials, designs or workmanship, we will either offer customer a refund, free replacement filter, or both. We promise a happy shopping experience backed up with our reliable service and technical support team.

Model

PLF100A

PLF150A

Filtration Area

100 sq. ft.

150 sq. ft.

Length

23 5/8″

31 1/8″

Outside Diameter

10 1/16″

10 1/16″

Top & Bottom Opening

6″

6″

Compatible with

Pentair CC100 / R173215 / Pleatco PAP100 / Unicel C-9410 / Filbur FC-0686

Pentair CC150 / R173216 / Pleatco PAP150 / Unicel C-9415 / Filbur FC-0687

【NSF/ANSI 50 Certified】 Poolpure Pool and Spa filter is tested and certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 50. Poolpure filter delivers safe and clear purified water to inspire the highest sense of happiness. Enjoy your unique leisure time.

【Compatible Models】 Filtration Area: 150 sq. ft. ; Length: 31 1/8″; Outside Diameter: 10 1/16″; Top & Bottom Opening: 6″. PLF150A Pool Filter compatible Pentair Clean and Clear 150, Posi-Clear PCRP150, Predator 150, R173216, 59054300, PAP150, Unicel C-9415, Filbur FC-0687, Aladdin 25005. NOTE: This is a compatible spare part and the manufacturers’ names and part numbers have been used for reference purposes only. POOLPURE is an independent brand.

【100% Money-Back Guarantee】Six-Months Return Policy Guaranteed! Product Life Time Warranty on Every Filter Confirmed With Defects in Material and Workmanship Within Each Filter’s 12 Months Service Life. We promise a risk-free shopping experience backed up with our reliable Quality Control, Customer Service and Technical Support Team which is located to Los Angeles.

【Powerful Filtration Performance】 Innovated “Dirt-Locking” technology make the fabric traps much more contaminants than regular fabric. This filter efficiently removes hair, leaves, dust, sediment, sand, etc. Enjoy clean leisure time in your pool.

【Long Service Life】 Unique Trilobal Filtration Fabric Structure make it easier to capture large volume of contiminants. It is also easy to wash/clean to recondition the filter. We are committed to providing the best quality at good price.