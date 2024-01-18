Top 10 Best clean and clear o ring for pool filter model # cc150 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Poolpure focuses on bringing great technologies and products to the market that truly provide clean water filtration possible for the health, safety and happiness of every pool and spa owner.

Certificate WP-12238, by IAMPO, 2019

How to find a replacement cartridge for your pool or spa?

If you already know your filter cartridge’s part number or the replacement number, you can use the search the part number on our product page to quickly confirm whether the filter is compatible.

If you do not know the replacement part number for your cartridge, then choosing the right cartridge can be accomplished by measuring your existing one. Use the following steps as a guide:

1. Measure the outside diameter of the cartridge in inches (+/- 1/16).

2. Measure cartridge length from end cap to end cap (+/- 1/16). Exclude any handles or extensions.

3. Identify the correct top and bottom type. If the top and/or bottom is open, measure the inside diameter of the opening (+/- 1/16th inch). If the end cap is closed make note of its identifying features (i.e. “Handle”, “Cone”, etc.).

4. Make note of the manufacturer and model number of the filter into which the replacement cartridge will be installed.

5. Take note whether or not there is a center core (PVC pipe in center).

Specifications of PLFPAP50:

Length: 8 5/8″Outside Diameter: 10 1/16″Top Opening: 6″ openBottom Opening: 6″ openFiltration Area: 50 sq. ft.

Note: All manufacturers’ names and part numbers remain the property of their respective holder(s) and are used for compatibility information only.

POOLPURE Replacement Filter for Pool and Spa Cleaning Systems

Replacement Part Numbers: R173213 | 59054000 | 1561-26 | 590554000 | 590540 | 17-175-1064 | FC-0684M | PAP50-4 | PAP50 | PAP50-M4 | Aladdin 15036 | Baleen AK-8001 | Dimension One 1561-26 | Filbur FC-0684 | Filbur FC-0684M |

Pentair R173213 | Pentair 59054000 | PAP50-4| PAP50-M | Predator 50 | Pentair Clean & Clear 50 | Pure N Clean-PC-0684 | SD-00067 | SD-01086 | Unicel C-9405 | Unicel C-9405RA

This filter used in pools / spas made by:

American Predator | American Products | Dimension One Spas | Endless Pools | Pac Fab | Pentair Pool Products and other manufacturers | Pentair Pool Products – Pac Fab

Top Quality Material

Poolpure only uses Lead-free and BPA free materials. Assure you of safe and no-worry happy times.

High Chlorine Resistance End Cap

Reinforced end caps are break resistant and are highly resistant to chemicals commonly found in pool and spa applications.

Long Service Life, Save Your Money

The Poolpure filter can be used repeatedly after proper cleaning and maintenance, which increases the service life of the pool filter and saves money.

【NSF/ANSI 50 Certified】 Poolpure Pool and Spa filter is tested and certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 50. Poolpure filter delivers safe and clear purified water to inspire the highest sense of happiness. Enjoy your unique leisure time.

【Compatible Models】 Length: 8 5/8″; Outer Dimension: 10 1/16″; Top: 6″ open; Bottom: 6″ open. PLFPAP50 Pool Filter compatible PAP50-4, Pure N Clean-PC-0684, SD-00067, SD-01086, 590554000, 590540, Predator 50, Dimension One 1561-26, 17-175-1064. NOTE: All trademark remain the property of their respective holder(s) and are used for compatibility information only. POOLPURE is an independent brand.

【Powerful Filtration Performance】 Innovated “Dirt-Locking” technology make the fabric traps much more contaminants than regular fabric. This filter efficiently removes hair, leaves, dust, sediment, sand, etc. Enjoy clean leisure time in your pool.

【Long Service Life】 Unique Trilobal Filtration Fabric Structure make it easier to capture large volume of contiminants. It is also easy to wash/clean to recondition the filter. We are committed to providing the best quality at good price.

【100% Money-Back Guarantee】Six-Months Return Policy Guaranteed! Product Life Time Warranty on Every Filter Confirmed With Defects in Material and Workmanship Within Each Filter’s 12 Months Service Life. We promise a risk-free shopping experience backed up with our reliable Quality Control, Customer Service and Technical Support Team which is located to Los Angeles.