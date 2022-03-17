Home » Faucet » Top 10 Best clawfoot tub faucet with hand shower Reviews

We may earn a small part of the sale from links to any products or services on this site. You do not pay anything extra and your purchase helps support our work.

Top 10 Best clawfoot tub faucet with hand shower Reviews

Top 10 Rated clawfoot tub faucet with hand shower in 2022 Comparison Table

SaleBestseller No. 1
Kingston Brass KS269ORB Vintage Wall Mount Clawfoot Tub Filler with Hand Shower, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Kingston Brass KS269ORB Vintage Wall Mount Clawfoot Tub Filler with Hand Shower, Oil Rubbed Bronze
  • Solid brass construction
  • Drip-free ceramic disc cartridge
  • Adjustable wall mount centers from 2-7/8" to 15-1/2"
  • 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM water flow rate at 80 PSI
  • 1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM hand shower flow rate at 80 PSI
$300.83
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 2
Kingston Brass KS269C Vintage Wall Mount Clawfoot Tub Filler with Hand Shower, Chrome
Kingston Brass KS269C Vintage Wall Mount Clawfoot Tub Filler with Hand Shower, Chrome
  • Solid brass construction
  • Drip-free ceramic disc cartridge
  • Adjustable wall mount centers from 2-7/8" to 15-1/2"
  • 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM water flow rate at 80 PSI
  • 1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM hand shower flow rate at 80 PSI
$277.02
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 3
Kingston Brass KS266ORB Kingston Clawfoot Tub Faucet, 6-Inch Adjustable Center, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Kingston Brass KS266ORB Kingston Clawfoot Tub Faucet, 6-Inch Adjustable Center, Oil Rubbed Bronze
  • Solid brass construction
  • Drip-free ceramic disc cartridge
  • Wall mount 2-hole installation, 6" adjustable center
  • 1/2"-14 NPT connection
  • 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM spout flow rate at 80 PSI
$216.35
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 4
Polish Chrome Clawfoot Tub Faucet Wall Mount Hand Held Shower Bathtub Faucet Set Double Level Handle with 6 Inch Center with Adapter Adjustable Swing Arms
Polish Chrome Clawfoot Tub Faucet Wall Mount Hand Held Shower Bathtub Faucet Set Double Level Handle with 6 Inch Center with Adapter Adjustable Swing Arms
  • Construction：Maximum Flow Rate:1.25gpm. 4.72L/min.Solid Brass Construction, polish chrome finish to prevent discolored and rusty Shower System Mixed Tap Fully meets the latest US federal and state lead-free standards.
  • Double functions: Tub Faucet and Handheld Shower, diverter switches between 2 functions.
  • Reliable Design: Double cross handle to control hot and cold water, ship with all install hardware.
  • Easy To Install: Wall mount or Tub Mount with 2 installation hole, come with installation instruction.
  • Wall mounted shower faucet, 2 holes installation150mm, Ship with adjustable adapter to adjust installation hole distance between 3 inch - 9 inch (7.6cm-22.8cm)
$134.99
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 5
Kingston Brass KS269SN Kingston Clawfoot Tub Faucet, Brushed Nickel
Kingston Brass KS269SN Kingston Clawfoot Tub Faucet, Brushed Nickel
  • Solid brass construction
  • Drip-free ceramic disc cartridge
  • Adjustable wall mount centers from 2-7/8" to 15-1/2"
  • 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM water flow rate at 80 PSI
  • 1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM hand shower flow rate at 80 PSI
$283.00
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 6
Satin Brushed Nickel Tub Mount Clawfoot Bathtub Filler Faucet Kit W/Hand Shower - KBFP - CCK269SN-SO
Satin Brushed Nickel Tub Mount Clawfoot Bathtub Filler Faucet Kit W/Hand Shower - KBFP - CCK269SN-SO
  • Heavy Duty Solid Brass Construction
  • Adjustable Swing From 3-3/8" to 8-1/2" Center Spread
  • 1/4 Turn Ceramic Disc Cartridge Operation
  • Mounts To The Inside Wall Of Clawfoot Tub
  • 1/2" IPS Connections
$429.99
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 7
Chrome Stub Pattern Clawfoot Tub Faucet Filler & Hand Shower Kit
Chrome Stub Pattern Clawfoot Tub Faucet Filler & Hand Shower Kit
  • 3-3/8" Chrome Plated Stub Pattern Faucet - Heavy Duty Chrome Plated Brass With Ceramic Disc Cartridges
  • Faucet Includes Porcelain Lever Handles As Pictured
  • Chrome Hand Shower Diverter Valve With Hose & Hand Shower Holder
  • Heavy Duty Chrome Drain With Chain & Stopper
  • Single Offset Bath Supplies With Floor Stops
$357.99
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 8
Kingston Brass KS265SB Tub Wall Mount Clawfoot Tub Faucet with Hand Shower, Brushed Brass
Kingston Brass KS265SB Tub Wall Mount Clawfoot Tub Faucet with Hand Shower, Brushed Brass
  • High Quality Brass Construction
  • Drip-Free Ceramic Disc Cartridge
  • Wall Mount Installation
  • 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM Spout Flow Rate at 80 PSI
  • 1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM Hand Shower Flow Rate at 80 PSI
$277.82
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 9
Kingston Brass CCK19T5A Vintage Down Spout Wall Mount Claw Foot Faucet Package, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Kingston Brass CCK19T5A Vintage Down Spout Wall Mount Claw Foot Faucet Package, Oil Rubbed Bronze
  • Premium Solid Brass Construction
  • Includes: Tub Filler with Hand Shower, Supply Lines, Drain, and Shut Off Valves
  • Porcelain Hand Shower with 59" Hose; Chain-Plug Drain and Overflow Assembly can be adjusted to required length
  • Max 2.0 GPM/7.6 LPM Flow Rate at 80 PSI On Hand shower
  • Compliant with California Energy Commission Title 20
$424.31
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 10
Satin Brushed Nickel Clawfoot Tub Mounted Faucet With Hose & Hand Spray
Satin Brushed Nickel Clawfoot Tub Mounted Faucet With Hose & Hand Spray
  • Heavy Duty Solid Brass Construction
  • !/4 Turn Ceramic Disc Cartridge Operation
  • Mounts On Tub Wall 3-3/8" Drilling
  • Hand Shower With 59" Hose
  • Beautiful Satin Nickel Finish
$269.99
Buy on Amazon
Are you searching for top 10 great clawfoot tub faucet with hand shower in the market in 2022? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 19,148 customer satisfaction about top 10 best clawfoot tub faucet with hand shower in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: Kingston Brass CC10T1 Vintage Leg Tub Filler with Hand Shower, 4-3/4-Inch, Polished Chrome


Our rating:4.8 out of 5 stars (4.8 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


[ad_1] Stable brass building for toughness and trustworthiness, Quality coloration complete resists tarnishing and corrosion, 1/4 transform ceramic disc cartridge, Vacuum breaker for backflow avoidance, 3 3/8″ centre-to-middle distribute, Vacuum Breaker in Handheld, 3/4″ IPS Inlet, Decorative hand shower integrated

Brass Construction
1/4 Convert Ceramic Disc Cartridge
3-3/8″ Unfold Scorching and Cold Labeled Porcelain Handles
Max 2. GPM/7.6 LPM Move Price at 80 PSI On Hand shower
Compliant with California Vitality Fee Title 20

Leave a Comment