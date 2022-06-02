Top 10 Best class 2 safety vests Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Multi-Purposeful High Visibility Safety Vest with 3M reflective products

Product No.: SV001

Functions:

120gsm 100% polyester knitted reliable fabric

Built with 2” extensive 3M significant efficiency obvious strips, reflection coefficient access 420 cd/lux

Mic tabs on equally shoulders

Significant zipper closure on entrance

Multi-practical pockets:

Left higher radio or telephone pocket with crystal clear ID holder

Telephone pocket is enlarged for all sorts of cellphones

Ideal chest 2-tier split pencil pocket

Two reduced outside the house cargo pockets to store merchandise these like keys, cards, wallets and so forth.

Accessible sizes: S-4XL

Make sure you check out the measurement chart very carefully and decide on the in shape measurement

We suggest to get one or two dimensions up if you desire unfastened in shape or dress in it above a jacket.

Compliance:

The security vest is totally compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 form R course 2 standard.

Warning: This vest is NOT Flame Retarding as Described by ANSI/ISEA 107 2015 Area 10.6

Apps:

Wonderful for development staff, crossing guard, surveyors, parking attendant, stability guards, truck drivers, airport floor crews,warehouse, railroad, engineer As properly as outdoor pursuits like cycling, climbing, doggy walking, jogging, volunteering and motor riding.

Welcoming reminder:

The typical sizing reference terms may perhaps not used on this hi vis vest. You should refer to the in shape information prior to checking out.

If there is any worries or not happy with our vest, make sure you come to feel totally free to make contact with us.

Package deal Dimensions‏:‎11.61 x 9.53 x 1.06 inches 7.3 Ounces

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date 1st Available‏:‎June 8, 2022

ASIN‏:‎B096VHLXXT

Made WITH 3M REFLECTIVE Elements – Two 2” horizontal and vertical 3M silver reflective strips which presents visibility to drivers from up to 200m away. The safety vest is manufactured with 120gsm 100% polyester strong knit material which is comfy, long lasting, mild excess weight and device washable.

MULTIPURPOSE Design – The reflective security vest appear with multi-functional pockets. Remaining higher radio pocket with distinct ID holder, proper upper body 2-tier break up pencil pocket. Two reduce exterior cargo pockets to maintain and keep your goods. Mac tab on both equally shoulders. Weighty obligation zipper closure on front, uncomplicated to place on and off. All pockets and zipper edges of the reflector vest are bolstered with restricted stitching. Velcro stitching 4 aspect to ensure longevity, avoiding goods slipping off.

Fulfill ANSI/ISEA 107 Requirements – Designed with 100% polyester knitted material and 3M high noticeable tape, the hi vis vest is thoroughly compliant with ANSI benchmarks to make you considerably extra noticeable and visible in wide daylight and reduced light-weight conditions. The reflective vest is also created for operating, cycling, jogging, dog walking, climbing, volunteering or any other outdoor actions that require safety. Warning: This vest is NOT flame retarding as defined by ANSI/ISEA 107 2015 Section 10.6

Vast Programs – It is a great protection apparel for unique operate spots these like warehouse, airports, metro, rail way, expressway, forestry and much more. Use the operating vest to retain persons who are undertaking these employment secure, e.g. Building workers, function employees, crossing guard, surveyors, volunteer, parking attendant,cleaner, security guards, crisis workers, truck drivers and so on.

Warranty Policy – Our hello viz vest is appropriate for guys, gals, decide on from Modest, Medium, Significant, Added Large, XXL, 3XL, 4XL. Make sure you check out the measurement chart meticulously and opt for the proper protection vest prior to positioning the order. If you are not contented with our large viz vest, we supply trouble-free guarantee plan, trade or refund guaranteed for any imperfection. No Headache, No Hazard. Include TO CART NOW.

