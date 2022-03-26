Top 10 Best class 2 safety vest Reviews

Top 10 Rated class 2 safety vest in 2022 Comparison Table
PeerBasics Safety Vest 10 Pack, Yellow, ANSI Class 2 (Large)
- ✓ FINALLY AN ANSI CLASS 2 MULTI PACK BY PEERBASICS! - Made of premium neon polyester fabric and hi viz reflective strips. Bundled together to offer greater savings and from a trusted brand, PeerBasics ANSI Class 2 vests focus on high quality materials and our three-layer quality control. PeerBasics wants to make the world a safer place. When you buy PeerBasics safety vests you're not just getting the best safety vest, you're getting a peace of mind.
- ✓ STAY SAFE WITH GREAT 360 DEGREE VISIBILITY - Fluorescent Yellow Safety Vest with high visibility reflective silver strips that wraps entire vest to comply with ANSI Class 2 standards. Hi Vis in 360 degrees, front to back, over the shoulder, and side to side. These reflective high visibility strips work as great reflectors shining night or day, on or off the job. Keeping you visible to people, cars, and more!
- ✓ SIZE CHART MADE SIMPLE - Sized for comfort and breathe-ability. With a size chart to best meet your sizing requirements. Order one size up to fits great over jackets, coats, shirts, and sweaters! Our neon mesh fabric does not feel cheap, they're lightweight, bright, breathable, and comfortable. Perfect for Men or Women, young adults and teenagers, small or tall. We also have a child kids non-ANSI size safety vest apparel, see our reflective vest comparison chart in the description!
- ✓ MULTI-USE VEST FROM PEERBASICS - Great for outdoor utility, construction, volunteering, raceway, metro, railway, highway, emergency workers, event staff, parking attendants, firemen or firewomen, rural/urban street pedestrians, security guards, toll work workers, schools, home construction, indoor outdoor, security, day or night! Perfect for storing in your house, car, or office and ready when you need it most.
- ✓ 10 PACK MULTI BULK PACK SET - Buy for the whole team, group, office, job site, or family, fits most sizes (please check our size chart), and affordably priced. We triple check our vests so our quality is unmatched. Great for bulk and wholesale size orders. You'll see why most organizations choose PeerBasics for their whole company.
Radians SV55-2ZGD-2X Industrial Safety Vest, Hi Viz Green, 2X-Large
- REFLECTIVE: 3M 8712 2" Silver Glass bead reflective tape. 1" contrast trim detail and reflective trim edging.
- HEAVY DUTY: Reinforced padded neck to help cary the extra cargo load, heavy duty zipper.
- POCKETS: Front flap covered radio pocket, flap covered split pencil pocket, lower front cargo pockets with flagging tape grommets, 2 water bottle/paint can pockets, 2 large two layer inside open pockets.
- MATERIALS: Front - 300D woven polyester / Back - Polyester Mesh
- MEETS ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Standards.
Kolossus High Visibility Safety Vest Front Pockets Silver Orange Reflective Tape for Men and Women Class 2
- ✔ HIGH VISIBILITY: Safety Vest line is engineered to comply with the highest safety and quality standards
- ✔ REFLECTIVITY: Our garments are enhanced with special openings for maximum breathability
- ✔ APPLICATION: Protecting the hard workers in all kinds of low light or poor visibility conditions, while keeping you cool, comfortable and ready to get the job done. It is also applicable for cosntruccion recreational use, running, hunting, traffic
- ✔ DESIGNED: This garment is designed to keep you safe on every occasion and noticeable when it counts
- ✔ SAFETY VEST: This hi visibility safety vest, designed and manufactured to provide durability, efficiency and comfort to the hard worker
Dib Safety Vest Reflective Yellow Mesh, High Visibility Vest with Pockets and Zipper, ANSI Class 2 Heavy Duty, Made with 3M Reflective Tape 3XL
- MADE WITH 3M REFLECTIVE TAPE - 2” wide premium 3M reflective tape, composed of wide angle retroreflective lenses bonded to durable cloth backing, suitable for both home and industrial wash. Extra reflective trim around arms, reflective piping down sides and along utility pocket for added visibility.
- QUALITY SEWING & REINFORCEMENT - High quality zipper reinforced with durable webbing inside, pockets all reinforced with tight sewing, quality made for rugged wear and tear; Large velcro sewed on pockets preventing items falling off when you bend over.
- MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS - Two lower outside expandable cargo pockets with adjustable flaps; left chest heavy duty gusseted utility pocket with reflective piping; right chest 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket; Two more inside patch pockets; left and right chest mic tabs.
- EASY CARE & EASY WEAR - 100% polyester silky yellow mesh, with breathable black sides provide visual contrast. Reinforced high-quality resin zipper for a smooth fit. Machine washable.
- SIZE DESIGNED FOR AMERICANS - The size chart is formulated based on the survey of body measurements to ensure a better suit. Please use the fit guide to order the right high visibility safety vest accordingly with confidence. The vest is fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 CLASS 2 standard.
JKSafety 9 Pockets Class 2 High Visibility Zipper Front Safety Vest With Reflective Strips,Meets ANSI/ISEA Standard (Large, 150-Yellow)
- MATERIALS: 100% Polyester H-Vis Reflective Material, Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable. Customers who prefer a Loose Fit should order next 1-2 sizes up. Please check the size chart before placing the order!
- HIGH VISIBILITY AND 360° REFLECTIVITY: Neon Yellow safety vest is high visibility with two-inch wide reflective strips cover the waist, chest, shoulders and back which provide 360°protection while you are working under daylight or low light conditions.
- 9 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS DESIGNED: This Safety Vest comes with 9 Front Pockets with Zipper Velcro clamshell closure for easy access. Enough space for cell phone, flashlight, and laser pointer.
- INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS: Multiple Applications for Municipal Workers, Constructions, Contractors, Renovation Professionals, Engineers, Surveyors, Forestry, Warehouse Personnel, Securities, Parking Attendants, Public Safety Officers, Airport Ground Crews, Crossing Safety Guard, Cycling, Wildness Hiking, Park Walking, Jogging, Motor Riding, or Volunteering.
- CERTIFICATIONS: Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R. Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged. Risk-Free! ADD TO CART NOW
High Visibility Safety Vest – ANSI Class 2 Breakaway Vest with 5 Pockets, Yellow with Adjustable Hook and Loop Closure, Hi Vis Breathable Mesh, Heavy Duty Work Wear for Men or Women, 3 Pack (Medium/Large)
- Adjustable Sizing - Medium Large (32" - 46" Chest), XL/XXL (40" - 54" Chest), Adjustable sizing with a hook and loop closure.
- Breakaway Vest - Our 5 point tearaway safety vest adds an additional safety feature when working in environments with increased chances of snagging to vehicles or dangerous machinery. The hook and loop tearaway points are located on the shoulders, sides, and front of the vest allowing you to remove the vest quickly in case of emergency.
- Comfortable Fit / Five Pockets - Made from a breathable polyester mesh material so it can be used all year long. The hook and loop points on the sides of the vest allow you to adjust the size to your comfort. It can be worn over any clothing such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, or jackets.Comes with a clear pocket on the front to hold your ID or badge. There are 4 additional pockets to store your cell phone, keys, wallet, measuring tape, etc.
- Highly Visible And Reflective - Two inch reflective stripes across the front, back, and sides provide 360 degree visibility. This vest is in full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107-2010 Class2/Level 2 standards which makes it suitable for construction jobs, workers, bicycle safety, kid’s safety, and more.
- Multipurpose Use - This high visibility vest is light weight and designed for both professional and recreational uses. Perfect for parking attendants, police, railroad, security, surveyor, sanitation, construction, demolition, airport, baggage handling, landscaping, traffic crossing, motorcycles, and more.
Vero1992 (D) Safety Vest Black For Mens Class 2 Black Series Heavy Duty Utility Pockets Safety Vests Premium Black Series (Medium, Black)
- Solid polyester front with mesh back.
- Heavy duty black and trim to help keep a clean appearance.
- Zipper front closure reinforced with durable webbing.
- Left and right mic tabs.
- Padded neck for comfort.
XIAKE Class 2 High Visibility Reflective Safety Vests with 8 Pockets and Zipper Front,Meets ANSI/ISEA Standards(Large,Yellow)
- ▲ MATERIALS: the hi vis vest is made of 100% polyester fabric and Hi-Vis reflective material; Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable.
- ▲ HIGH VISIBILITY & 360° REFLECTIVITY: This neon yellow reflective vest is high visibility with two-inch wide reflective strips cover the shoulders, chest, waist and back which provide 360°protection while we are working or sporting under daylight or low light conditions.
- ▲ 8 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS DESIGNED: This XIAKE Safety Vest comes with 8 front pockets with zipper velcro clamshell closure for easy categorization and easy access that bring you great onvenience. Enough space for various tools and equipment, such as mobile phone,flashlight,laser pointer,business card and other items.
- ▲ MULTIPE INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS: Multiple Applications for Various Workers, such as Engineers, Surveyors, Warehouse Personnel, Renovation Professionals, Forestry & Rangers, Security Personnel, Airport Ground Crews, Crossing Safety Guard, Public Safety Officers, Parking Attendants; And Outdoor Sports as Cycling, Wildness Hiking, Park Walking, Jogging, Motor Riding and Volunteering.
- ▲ CERTIFICATIONS: Fully comply with ANSI / ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R Standard. XIAKE brand guarantee: Any Imperfection in the product can be fully refunded or replaced free of charge. Risk-Free! ADD TO CART NOW
Radians SV6 Two Tone Surveyor Class 2 Safety Vest with Contrasting Trim, Solid Front and Mesh Back, Large, Orange, (Model: SV6OL)
- Two Tone Type R Class 2 Safety Vest, 2" silver tape reflective material
- MATERIALS: 100% polyester solid front and mesh back, zipper closure
- POCKETS: 1 split pad/pencil, 1 radio, 2 each lower flap covered, 2 each deep inside pockets
- MIC tab on both shoulders, contrasting trim detail
- Meets ANSI/SEA 107-2015 Standards
SAFEGEAR 5-pk. Type R Class 2 Safety Vest with Pockets & Hook/Loop 5-Point Breakaway Closure - 2XL/3XL, Polyester Mesh Lime/Yellow High Visibility Vest for Men & Women - J. J. Keller & Associates
- Protect your workers with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Type R Class 2 compliant safety hi vis vests.
- High vis vest features breathable mesh polyester shell. 2X-large/3X-large safety vest fits chest sizes 54.5"-56.5".
- Features 2"-wide Level 2 ANSI-compliant silver glass bead. Vertical reflective tape stripes on the back of vest go over shoulders and around torso in the front.
- Hi viz vest includes 1 external chest flapped phone pocket with pen pocket on right chest and 1 pocket on left chest and 2 large external lower pockets (right side is flapped and left side is a patch with no flap). The chest pockets fit most cell phones and the lower right pocket with flap fits up to an 8" tablet. 2 internal pockets - 1 on each side.
- Reflective work vests are commonly used in applications like construction, transport and distribution centers.
Our Best Choice: Radians SV22-2ZGM-L Polyester Mesh Economy Class 2 High Visibility Zipper Closure Vest with Two-Tone Trim, Large, Green
[ad_1] Radians SV22-2 Economy Form R Course 2 Security Vest with Two-Tone Trim is compliant defense at an affordable price. Superb decision for excessive work environments like asphalt paving that tremendously lower the helpful daily life of a vest, or security for quick-phrase labor. Reflective stripes on contrasting trim make personnel substantially additional recognizable in lower light-weight and wide daylight.
Two Tone Type R Course 2 Safety Vest, 2″ silver tape reflective content
Materials: 100% polyester reliable front and mesh back again, zipper closure
POCKETS: 1 upper remaining entrance, 1 reduced appropriate inside
Distinction trim depth
Satisfies ANSI/SEA 107-2015 Benchmarks