Top 10 Best class 2 safety vest Reviews

Radians SV22-2 Economy Form R Course 2 Security Vest with Two-Tone Trim is compliant defense at an affordable price. Superb decision for excessive work environments like asphalt paving that tremendously lower the helpful daily life of a vest, or security for quick-phrase labor. Reflective stripes on contrasting trim make personnel substantially additional recognizable in lower light-weight and wide daylight.

Two Tone Type R Course 2 Safety Vest, 2″ silver tape reflective content

Materials: 100% polyester reliable front and mesh back again, zipper closure

POCKETS: 1 upper remaining entrance, 1 reduced appropriate inside

Distinction trim depth

Satisfies ANSI/SEA 107-2015 Benchmarks