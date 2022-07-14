Top 10 Best citizen solar watch Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This Ti+IP timepiece is 40% lighter than stainless steel and 5 times harder, to resist scratches. A sporty and masculine appeal, this timepiece with a Super Titanium case and bracelet and bold black dial features 1/5-second chronograph measuring up to 60 minutes, 12/24-hour time and date. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery. Caliber number B612.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎4.61 x 3.74 x 3.03 inches; 10.55 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎CA0650-58E

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎June 12, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Citizen Watch Company

ASIN‏:‎B06XYXT77D

Country of Origin‏:‎Japan

Anti-Reflective sapphire crystal

Japanese-quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 43 millimeter

Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

