Top 10 Best chrome faucets bathroom sink Reviews

Product Description

About Brodware:

Brodware is a new brand of plumbing supplies. From the beginning of brand was founded, we has been providing an extensive selection of quality faucets and accessories to suit our customers needs and design motifs.

Brodware will shows the new standard for exceptional beauty and reliable, innovative design. Every Brodware faucet is produced from brass, hand polished, textured and finished using state of the art technology for timeless beauty and durabilit.

Brodware Clean and Healthy Water for Your Family.

Brodware Single Handle Cold and Hot Basin Faucet is for 1-hole or 3-holes installation, With the subtle curves and edges, the design fits seamlessly into an array of environments and with either round or square basins.

Type: Bathroom Faucet;Finish: Chrome;Main Body Material: Brass;Spout Material: Brass;Valve: Ceramic Valve;Water Feature: Mixed Hot and Cold;

High-Quality Brass



Feature

Installation Type: Deck MountedInstallation Holes: Single HoleNumber of Handles: Single HandleMaterial: BrassSpout Material:BrassFinish: Chrome

Flow Rate: 1.6 GPM (6 L/min)Valve Type: Drip-Free Ceramic ValveCold and Hot Switch: YesOverall Height:6.5″ / 165mm(from mounting surface to the highest of faucet)Spout Height:2.5″ / 64mm

Will This Bathroom Faucet Fit My Sink?

Suitable for single-hole or 3-hole sink installation

6 inches Deck Plate Included:Yes

Drain with Overflow Assembly Included:Yes

23.6 inches Water Lines Included:Yes

Max Deck Thickness:1.6”/40mm

Installation Hole Diameter:1.2″-1.5″ / 32-38mm (1.38″ / 35mm is recommended if to drill the hole)

EASY TO CONTROL&CLEAN&REMOVE

The Single Handle is Easy to Control, it allows you to adjust from side to side and from top to bottom, you can easily adjust the water flow or temperature.The faucet‘s stainless steel nozzles can be easily remove with hands. Easy clean it allow you to wipe away any mineral buildup, for a long-lasting powerful flow.

AVOID SPLASH WATER

The outlet mesh mouth of the bathroom faucet is made of 304 stainless steel, which provides clean and healthy water for you and your family.The air and water flow mix, causing the water to form bubbles, which soften your skin and effectively prevent splashing water.The water column is outward, the angle is more reasonable, and the distance of the water is extended, and it can be reached by hand.

HIGH-QUALITY BRASS STRUCTURE

This single-hole bathroom faucet is made of solid brass. Compared with similar products, it is heavier and more hand-feeling.The high-quality structure makes it more durable and less prone to wear. So it has the advantages of corrosion resistance, rust prevention, electroless peeling, etc.

POP-UP DRAIN ASSEMBLY

The drain is with overflow hole.The whole drain is made of 304 stainless steel to offer durable use without leaking.Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.This drain stopper has a anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collecting hairs and prevents the drain from clogging up,stuff will not get into the drain.

PREMIUM CERAMIC VALVE

The ceramic valve cartridge afer subjer subjected to more than 500000 times switch can also smooth labor-saving operation,can be durable.The high-quality ceramic valve has the characteristics of high temperature resistance and corrosion resistance, so it can be used for a longer time.

cUPC SUPPLY LINE

We provide two cUPC certified hoses with a length of 23.6 inches.304 stainless steel braided hose has the characteristics of high temperature and corrosion resistance.The hose body has good toughness, resistance to stretching, and it is not easy to deform when rebounding.The hose is upgraded with brass interface, and the thickened nut is increased for explosion-proof and crack-proof, which extends the service life.

High Quality — The single-hole bathroom faucet boasts quality construction, with solid brass, making it more durable and less prone to wear. It is corrosion and rust-resistant, so no electroplating peeling trouble.

Easy to Installation — Bare-handed installation, Women can easily handle it, So does not require plumbers. Everything you need comes in one box, including a chrome bathroom sink faucet (Solid Brass), 6-inch deck plate (304 stainless steel ), pop-up drain (304 stainless steel ), and preassembled supply lines (cUPC Certified).

Single Handle Design — The smooth handling single lever makes it easier to adjust the water flow or temperature. It can connect to all standard hot and cold water pressure systems. The design seamlessly adapts to various environments, with round or square basins.

Drip-free Ceramic valve — Premium ceramic disc cartridge for smooth, long-lasting, drip-free, and avoid splash performance and allows you to open or stop water flow conveniently.

Easy to Clean — The faucet for a bathroom sink is Chrome finished, not easy to fade, and does not leave finger marks on the body. So it’s easy to clean with mild detergent and keep dry with a soft kitchen cloth after daily usage.

