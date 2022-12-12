Top 10 Best christmas solar lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

GIGALUMI, GIGA LOVE.



It all started about 40 years ago. Using flashlight to illuminate pathway, I’m waiting for my father to come back.

Twenty years ago, it suddenly hit me when I first met solar lights. These lights don’t need any annoying wire to set. Most importantly, the energy comes from the sun, the nature. The image of childhood coming again and over again which arouses the emotion of love.

One day after, I established my own factory to explore solar lights regarding to lawn and garden, which devotes to design various lovable solar lights and popularize these clean energies.

Twenty years later, our brand GIGALUMI has a little fame on solar markets. Conform to our original intention just make more families bright their homes in ease, in the meantime, flavor our daily life.

Create a Kaleidoscope Light Effect on Your Lawn



GIGALUMI 6843

Solar Pathway Lights

12 Pack a kit

Want to have lights in your flower bed? Maybe your flower bed or lawn is beautiful, but these GIGALUMI 6843 colorful lights will definitely plus a special flavor for your home give it an extra dressy look that you expected.



Enjoy the compliments of all the neighbors about these lights



GIGALUMI 6843 solar garden lights add a flair to the front of your house and don’t required a ridiculous amount of wiring. At night, they provide accent lighting to a variety of bushes and flowers.

Why choose it?



Save your money:

No wiring needed, use energy from sun. Solar panel on top the lamp recharges the battery ( 1.2V 150mAh Ni-MH AAA) with sunlight during the daytime. At dusk, they turn on automatically and remain illuminated overnight.

Quick and Simple Installation:

You just need to unscrew the bottom part of the lamp and turn the switch ON. Then, just insert the solar light into ground under the sunlight without shade.

Decent quality:

These lights are made of stainless steel material, explosion-proof and no overheating. Their working time can last 8 hours after full charge.

Color of Light

Color Changing

Multi Color

Cold White

Cold White

Warm White

Warm White

Color

Silver

Silver

Silver

Silver

Silver

Silver

Material

Metal

Metal

Metal

Metal

Metal

Metal

Size

2.2 * 13.4 ”

2.2 * 13.4 ”

2.2 * 13.4 ”

2.2 * 13.4 ”

2.2 * 13.4 ”

2.2 * 13.4 ”

Battery

1.2V AAA rechargeable battery

1.2V AAA rechargeable battery

1.2V AAA rechargeable battery

1.2V AAA rechargeable battery

1.2V AAA rechargeable battery

1.2V AAA rechargeable battery

[Auto ON/OFF & Energy Saving] The solar pathway lights have solar panels that automatically absorb sunlight during the day, allowing the sunlight to be converted into electricity to charge the NiMH batteries. The solar lights outdoor turn on automatically at night and turn off automatically at dawn to save energy and protect the battery life.[Easy To Assemble & Use] These solar garden lights are very light and easy to use. The solar yard lights do not need extra tools to assist, just flip the switch and insert solar path lights into the soft ground. It is best to dig a hole in the ground first to make it easier to insert the solar lights.[Decorate & Beautify Your Garden] These solar landscape lights are very bright and will light up your yard plentifully. The beautiful light spots of solar powered lights will make you feel that you are getting more than your money’s worth. If you want to choose a decorative item for your yard, this solar light is the right choice for you.[Weatherproof] This solar stake light is made of stainless steel and ABS material, which has good waterproof and corrosion resistance. No need to worry about using these solar patio lights in rainy or snowy days.[Perfect Service] If you have any questions about our solar lights outdoor, please contact us actively, we will give you a satisfactory reply