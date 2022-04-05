Top 10 Best christmas decorations bathroom set tooth brush Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Are you looking for a cute and stylish object to solve your bathroom storage and organization?



Congratulations on clicking this mason jars set, it contains a soap dispenser, a toothbrush holder, and 2 q-tips, it can perfectly solve the problem of your bathroom clutter, also perfectly decorate your bathroom, your family and friends will love it.

Black Bathroom Accessories Set



Suitable for farmhouse bathroom decor, rustic home decor, western decor, modern decor, restroom decor, and country decor

Material:

LIDS：Rust-proof stainless steel. Bottle Body：High quality lead-free glass.

Great Value Gift Set

This Mason jar can decorate the place you want to decorate and make your room more beautiful!

It can be given as gifts to your loved ones and friends on different holidays.

Mason Jar Soap Dispenser

Premium food-grade stainless steel pump and lidStrong spring to support frequent pumpsRust-proof, durable, odorless

Black Toothbrush Holder

Strong frame, made of thick food-grade stainless steelCarefully polished smooth edges to prevent injury when you remove the toothbrush

Apothecary Jars With Lids

Stylish lid with ball handle, made of premium stainless steelThe lid is sitting on top, so it is easy to open and close.Reusable, good organization and storage space for your cotton swabs and q tips

Safe Packaging



The bathroom sets are filled with foam all around to prevent breakage during transportation, and we will do our best to ensure that the product is delivered to you intact.If you receive a damaged product, we will take 100% responsibility for it.

Includes

1 * Mason Jar Soap Dispenser (16oz, regular spout)2 * Mason Jar Cotton Swab Holder (8oz, wide mouth, Qtips, and cotton balls not included)1 * Mason Jar Toothbrush Holder (16oz, wide mouth, toothbrush not included)8 * Sticker Labels

✅[Rust-proof Soap Dispenser]: Soap dispenser for bathroom have durable 304 stainless steel metal pumps that effectively prevent rust and corrosion caused by long-term use. Gaskets are placed inside the pump head so that it will not leak even if it is poured out in time. Suitable for most soaps and lotions such as detergents, hand soaps, intensive conditioners, body lotions and more!

✅[2 Wide Mouth Apothecary Jars]: With heavy duty stainless steel lid sits on a wide mouth apothecary jars for easy access to Q-tips, swabs. Solid ball handle can match the different styles of your bathroom decor.

✅[Toothbrush Holders For Bathroom]: The lid of this rustic toothbrush holder is made of thick food-grade stainless steel, which is rust and corrosion resistant for durability and safety of use, as well as the large capacity with three main compartments to hold multiple toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes, toothpaste or razors etc.

✅[Mason Jar Bathroom Accessory Set]: Our mason jar bathroom accessory set includes 1 Mason jar foam soap dispenser, 2 apothecary jars with lids, 1 toothbrush holder, and 8 each printed chalkboard labels to add the perfect rustic charm to your bathroom. All Mason jars are reusable and good for the environment.

✅[Great Value Gift Set]: These mason jars are a lovely addition to your home, bathroom, kitchen and farmhouse decor, perfect for dressing tables, vanity units and more. Fabulous gift sets for Christmas, weddings, housewarmings, Mother’s Day.