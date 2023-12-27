Top 10 Best chlorox disposable toilet bowl cleaning set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Clorox Toilet Wand disposable bathroom Cleaning program is a practical way to a speedy clean toilet. The starter package is made up of a single wand, 6 first refills, 10 Rainforest hurry scented refills and 1 storage Caddy to get you started on a deeper clean up. Every single disposable head is preloaded with Clorox cleaner with 4x the highly effective scrubbing motion to clear rough stains, kill germs, take away rust, calcium and limescale though it disinfects and deodorizes with simplicity. Based on comparative lab checks, the bathroom wand cleans improved than a brush. The sponge like cleaning head is formed so that you can get into each individual nook and cranny needing cleansing and germ control when killing 99.9% of germs like Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enteria, rhinovirus variety 37 and Influenza A. This all in just one procedure is intended so that you get a manufacturer new cleaning sponge just about every time you clean up with out obtaining to contact a yucky brush. Just click on your way to a cleaner rest room with the Clorox Bathroom Wand disposable bathroom Cleansing starter package.Item Dimensions‏:‎4.75 x 4.41 x 16.81 inches 1.15 Lbs .Product design number‏:‎32386Day Initial Available‏:‎October 22, 2019Manufacturer‏:‎AmazonUs/CLOO7ASIN‏:‎B07ZGHZVRYPlace of Origin‏:‎USA

Disposable sponges: These rest room scrub pad refill heads click on onto the bathroom wand to Swish, scrub and clean The bathroom bowl and conveniently pop off to toss in the trash.The Clorox ToiletWand Process is designed for use in any toilet variety, including reduced-stream designs

Disinfecting cleaner: Preloaded with Clorox cleaner, these disposable scrubbing pads deep clean up and eliminate stains when reducing germs to make your rest room bowl really feel like New

Toilet cleansing products: Reduce the will need to keep a soiled, germ-ridden rest room brush with the easy caddy that stores your toilet wand and refill heads for an all-in-1 toilet residence cleaner

Rest room scrubber: The hexagon formed sponge heads thoroughly clean in challenging to achieve locations under the bowl rim and drain for a further and more rapidly clear to eliminate rust, calcium and lime stains