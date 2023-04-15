Top 10 Best childrens safety Reviews

Child Protection 101by Benny Mares

"Kid Security Is Each and every Parent’s #1 Precedence!" Is your kid a potential sufferer? Benny Mares is a retired Los Angeles Police officer and former international celebrity bodyguard. In this reserve he draws from his experiences in protecting other folks to relate much more than 101 simple protection suggestions to guide dad and mom in educating their kids about the dangers of baby molesters, abductors, and pedophiles.

Published by Unlimited Publishing LLC, Kid Protection 101 has been released in Japan by Enterprise Sha, with an original push operate of 8,000 copies. It has also been chosen as a workbook for Carlie’s Campaign, a national nonprofit devoted to abduction prevention.

About The Creator:-

Benny Mares is a retired Los Angeles Law enforcement officer and previous intercontinental celebrity bodyguard. He has been a guest on the nationally-syndicated Ȭheck with Heloise" radio demonstrate, as perfectly as scores of neighborhood and regional broadcasts

Opinions:-

"One particular the massive obstructions to kid protection is the worry inherent in parents. Boy or girl Safety 101 is a ideal car to overcome this formidable obstacle. I suggest this contemporary solution to baby safety to mothers and fathers who are acquiring problems getting their arms around this critical problem." — Mark Klass, Klaas Young children Basis

