Top 10 Best child safety door knob cover Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Door Buddy – The Adjustable Baby Proof Door Strap



THE BABY-CAT HOME DILEMMA



Your baby has finally reached that crawling milestone! The world is their oyster and exploring your home is the main mission of the day. Although it may be an exciting time, when their curiosity takes them to places and rooms where they can get into trouble, it can quickly become a problem. This is especially true if you have an indoor cat and you need to keep your baby (and even your dog) out of the cat food and litter box. Let’s keep your little ones safe and your cats sane with the help of Door Buddy.

Our Story:

We were in the exact same situation when our daughter started crawling. She was constantly navigating to the laundry room with the cat food and litter box. We considered a cat door but did not want to cut a hole in our door. We tried a baby gate but it was so cumbersome to use. Plus, our cat simply refused to jump over it. One thing led to another and out of necessity, Door Buddy was born.

What is Door Buddy?

Door Buddy is an Adjustable Door Strap that allows the door to open wide enough for cats to easily enter and exit the room as they want while keeping it narrow enough so babies cannot get in!

Door Buddy is a lifesaver for many parents!

Door Buddy lets cats in and keeps babies out.

A better way to baby proof the litter box and cat food is finally here!



Forget the hassle of baby gates and permanent cat door installations.

Door Buddy is simple, safe, and works like a charm!

Keep your baby out and give your cats a space of their own in a matter of seconds.

Why Door Buddy?

Because it is very easy to install, simple to use, non-invasive, convenient and it works! All you need to do is peel, stick, and cure. Door Buddy can also be used to keep the door ajar allowing for proper airflow which will help regulate the temperature between rooms and also prevent isolated rooms from getting stuffy and stale.

How does Door Buddy work?

Door Buddy installs in seconds using strong 3M adhesive tape. The little hook you unlatch to access the room can also be easily done with one hand from either side of the door which is perfect for busy parents! You can even customize our product to suit the width of your door opening (typically between 2″ to 6″) to work with the exact sizes of your cat and baby.

Door Buddy is Made in the USA



Who is Door Buddy best for?

It is perfect for new parents with cats who just don’t want to deal with the hassle of stepping over a baby gate or for those who are not ready for the daunting task of cutting a permanent hole in their door to install a cat door.

Where should I use Door Buddy?

Any interior room with a door!

The most popular places to use our door strap include the laundry room, bathroom, bedroom, closet, cat’s favorite hangout room, or any room that you want to isolate from access by dogs, babies, toddlers, and in some cases, even cats.

What’s in the combo pack?

Our combo pack comes with a Finger Pinch Guard to use with your Door Buddy Latch.

What is the Finger Pinch Guard for?

The Finger Pinch Guard stops the door from closing while preventing pinched fingers (and tails), slamming doors, or little ones and pets from getting locked in rooms.

What is the best way to use the Finger Pinch Guard?

The Finger Pinch Guard can be adjusted on top of the door to match the gap set by the strap to increase stability and minimize the movement of the door while leaving it open.

I have a toddler, will it work for me?

It depends on what stage you consider as a toddler. It is usually best to start using Door Buddy early when your baby just starts crawling. Then, when they reach the toddler stage they will know that room is “off-limits” already. If you start using Door Buddy when your little one is older than 2 years old then there is a chance that they will be able to push hard enough for the adhesives to come off.

However, please review the INSTALLATION GUIDE provided for alternative methods of installation for greater strength and resistance to pressure.

Just remember that Door Buddy is intended to be a deterrent only and is meant to make your and your cat’s life easier. Like any baby-proofing product, it is NOT a substitute for proper adult supervision.

Will it work for my door?

Yes! Door Buddy works perfectly on left and right swinging doors, doors that push or pull open, pocket doors, double doors, and bi-fold doors.

Install on the back of the door for greater strength and resistance to pressure. Be sure to install it on your door and door frame only. Do NOT install on drywall or wallpaper.

For more information on our installation process, it’s best to visit our INSTALLATION GUIDE where you will find our tips and tricks to ensure that your Door Buddy is fully optimized for your home.

Don’t waste your money on clumsy baby gates or inconvenient cat doors.

Keep your little one out of trouble, give your cat their own personal space, and treat yourself to some peace of mind.

So, what are you waiting for?

Don’t struggle anymore.

Choose the easier way to baby proof the doors in your home.

Soon you will also call Door Buddy “one of the best baby proofing purchases ever made!”

HOW DOES IT WORK❓ Door Buddy allows the door to open just wide enough to let cats in and out while keeping the door narrow enough so babies cannot get in. The adjustable door strap allows you to set the width of the door opening to the exact size of your indoor cat while making it flexible to work with a wide variety of door types and rooms. The combo also includes the door prop for cats to prevent your kitty from getting locked out or your little one getting his or her finger pinched.

SLAM PROOF FINGER PINCH GUARD ✋ This Combo pack includes a white foam cat door stopper that is soft yet durable and is great for protecting little hands and fingers from getting pinched or jammed due to a door slamming shut. The childproof doorstop also keeps the door propped slightly open to prevent your baby or cat from accidentally getting stuck or trapped inside the room due to the door closing.

CONVENIENT & EASY TO USE 🙌 The hook & latch is perfect for parents & pet owners that need convenient access to the room. Door Buddy cat door latch installs in seconds by mounting to the door & door frame using strong 3M adhesive. No Drilling Necessary! Tired of fighting baby gates, not willing to install an interior cat door, or need more than a traditional baby door latch, door lever lock, baby safety locks, & door knob covers? Door Buddy is the perfect solution for you!

What our Amazon Customers are saying 😍 ” Awesome | Great Solution for our door safety concerns | Love the Door Buddy | Much better than baby safety gates! | Best baby proofing purchase ever! | Works perfectly keeping my toddler out! | Cat -1 & Kids – 0″ Say Yes to the easier and more convenient way to babyproof doors. Say goodbye to bulky child gates, clunky baby locks & an annoying baby proof door knob cover – say hello to the easy yet simple Door Buddy!