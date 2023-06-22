Top 10 Best chicken water heater base Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

125W, Heated Poultry Fountain Foundation, Stops Drinking water From Freezing In Temperatures As Reduced As -10 Levels Fahrenheit, Designed For Use With Double Wall Steel Fountains, Thermostatically Managed To Operate Only When Essential.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎17 x 16.5 x 4.25 inches 3.65 Lbs .

Item product number‏:‎HP-125

Day Initially Available‏:‎October 15, 2006

Manufacturer‏:‎Farm Innovators

ASIN‏:‎B000HHQDPM

Place of Origin‏:‎China

Thermostatically managed to work only when temperature falls beneath 35 levels F

Built for use with double wall metal founts only

Stops drinking water from freezing down to 10°F

For use in chicken coops, pens, and runs

125 Watts of Electrical power