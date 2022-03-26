Top 10 Best chemical splash safety goggles Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Chemical-Splash Goggles are constructed with effects polycarbonate lens, anti-splash unique vents that reduce liquid from acquiring into eyes, and deliver 99.9% UV defense. Meets ANSI Z87.1-2015. For more than 30 many years, SAS Safety Company has delivered safety merchandise and tools developed to make workplaces safer. We are devoted to offering top quality goods that protect and protect our most precious useful resource: people. We present a entire line of particular protective tools eye and encounter, hand, overall body, respiratory and listening to protection, as very well as very first-aid kits, ergonomic, spill command, and targeted visitors protection items.

PVC

Imported

Influence resistant polycarbonate lens

99.9% UV Defense

Anti-splash: unique vents reduce liquid from receiving into eyes

Flexible PVC development